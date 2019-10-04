O'Donnell to captain Munster side that features four changes from Dragons win

Tommy O'Donnell will captain Munster in South Africa this weekend. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has unveiled his side for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth [KO 3pm Irish time, Eir Sport 1 & Premier Sports 2].

The line-up shows four changes in personnel from the team that got the southern province off to a positive start to the season last weekend courtesy of a bonus-point victory at home to the Dragons.

Dan Goggin replaces Tyler Bleyendaal in midfield, while Alby Mathewson starts at scrum-half at the expense of Nick McCarthy.

Up front, Liam O’Connor takes the place of Jeremy Loughman at loosehead prop, with Billy Holland making way for Darren O’Shea in the second row.

In Holland’s absence, the captain’s armband will pass to Tommy O’Donnell.

Meanwhile, new signing Jed Holloway could make his Munster debut having been included among the replacements.

Jerry Sexton — brother of Ireland out-half Johnny — starts at lock for Southern Kings.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Liam O’Connor

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Darren O’Shea

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Tommy O’Donnell (captain)

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. James Cronin

18. Jeremy Loughman

19. Jed Holloway

20. Billy Holland

21. Neil Cronin

22. Tyler Bleyendaal

23. Chris Cloete

Southern Kings:

15. Masixole Banda

14. Andell Loubser

13. Tertius Kruger

12. JT Jackson

11. Courtney Winnaar

10. Demetri Catrakilis

9. Stefan Ungerer

1. Juan Schoeman

2. Alandre van Rooyen

3. Pieter Scholtz

4. Jerry Sexton

5. Aston Fortuin

6. Lusanda Badiyana (captain)

7. Tienie Burger

8. Ruaan Lerm

Replacements:

16. Jacques du Toit

17. Alulutho Tshakweni

18. Rossouw de Klerk

19. Bobby de Wee

20. Elrigh Louw

21. Josh Allderman

22. Sibusiso Sithole

23. Josiah Twum-Boafo

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!