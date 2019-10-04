This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Donnell to captain Munster side that features four changes from Dragons win

Johann van Graan’s side are in South Africa for a double-header, starting tomorrow against Southern Kings.

By Paul Dollery Friday 4 Oct 2019, 12:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,787 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4837108

Tommy O'Donnell will captain Munster in South Africa this weekend.

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has unveiled his side for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth [KO 3pm Irish time, Eir Sport 1 & Premier Sports 2].

The line-up shows four changes in personnel from the team that got the southern province off to a positive start to the season last weekend courtesy of a bonus-point victory at home to the Dragons.

Dan Goggin replaces Tyler Bleyendaal in midfield, while Alby Mathewson starts at scrum-half at the expense of Nick McCarthy. 

Up front, Liam O’Connor takes the place of Jeremy Loughman at loosehead prop, with Billy Holland making way for Darren O’Shea in the second row.

In Holland’s absence, the captain’s armband will pass to Tommy O’Donnell.

Meanwhile, new signing Jed Holloway could make his Munster debut having been included among the replacements.

Jerry Sexton — brother of Ireland out-half Johnny — starts at lock for Southern Kings.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Alby Mathewson

1. Liam O’Connor
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Darren O’Shea
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Tommy O’Donnell (captain)
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. James Cronin
18. Jeremy Loughman
19. Jed Holloway
20. Billy Holland
21. Neil Cronin
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Chris Cloete 

Southern Kings:

15. Masixole Banda
14. Andell Loubser
13. Tertius Kruger
12. JT Jackson
11. Courtney Winnaar
10. Demetri Catrakilis
9. Stefan Ungerer

1. Juan Schoeman
2. Alandre van Rooyen
3. Pieter Scholtz
4. Jerry Sexton
5. Aston Fortuin
6. Lusanda Badiyana (captain)
7. Tienie Burger
8. Ruaan Lerm

Replacements:

16. Jacques du Toit
17. Alulutho Tshakweni
18. Rossouw de Klerk
19. Bobby de Wee
20. Elrigh Louw
21. Josh Allderman
22. Sibusiso Sithole
23. Josiah Twum-Boafo

