Munster make 6 changes as Ulster go same again for Thomond Park

MUNSTER HAVE MADE six changes to their starting XV as they bid to seal top spot in the URC regular-season table by beating Ulster in Thomond Park tomorrow [KO 5.15pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].

Head coach Graham Rowntree has welcomed Peter O’Mahony, RG Snyman, Simon Zebo, Seán O’Brien, Rory Scannell, and Stephen Archer back into the starting team.

Centre Antoine Frisch misses out through injury, as does his regular midfield partner Alex Nankivell, meaning Scannell and O’Brien team up in midfield. Zebo is in the back three with Shane Daly and Calvin Nash.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continue as the halfback pairing, while Archer joins the front row alongside Niall Scannell and Jeremy Loughman. Captain Tadhg Beirne is in the second row with Snyman, as O’Mahony makes up the back row with Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue.

Munster have gone for a 6/2 bench split with John Ryan covering loosehead prop despite usually playing at tighthead. A win of any kind would see Munster guaranteed the number one spot in the table and top seeding for the URC play-offs.

Meanwhile, Ulster boss Richie Murphy has named an unchanged side from their win over Leinster in Belfast two weekends ago.

Six-placed Ulster have already secured URC play-off rugby and a top eight spot but know they need to finish in the top seven to qualify for next season’s Champions Cup. Murphy’s men can guarantee their qualification by winning or drawing in Limerick but may have to rely on results elsewhere if they lose.

Alan O’Connor captains Ulster again as they look for a win that would also secure them the Irish Shield in the URC.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Calvin Nash

13. Seán O’Brien

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. RG Snyman

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. John Ryan

18. Oli Jager

19. Tom Ahern

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Conor Murray

22. Joey Carbery

23. John Hodnett

Ulster:

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Mike Lowry

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Alan O’Connor (captain)

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. David McCann

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Andy Warwick

18. Scott Wilson

19. Harry Sheridan

20. Matty Rea

21. Nathan Doak

22. Stewart Moore

23. Jude Postlethwaite

Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].