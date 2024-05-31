Munster make 6 changes as Ulster go same again for Thomond Park

MUNSTER HAVE MADE six changes to their starting XV as they bid to seal top spot in the URC regular-season table by beating Ulster in Thomond Park tomorrow [KO 5.15pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].
Head coach Graham Rowntree has welcomed Peter O’Mahony, RG Snyman, Simon Zebo, Seán O’Brien, Rory Scannell, and Stephen Archer back into the starting team.
Centre Antoine Frisch misses out through injury, as does his regular midfield partner Alex Nankivell, meaning Scannell and O’Brien team up in midfield. Zebo is in the back three with Shane Daly and Calvin Nash.
Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continue as the halfback pairing, while Archer joins the front row alongside Niall Scannell and Jeremy Loughman. Captain Tadhg Beirne is in the second row with Snyman, as O’Mahony makes up the back row with Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue.
Munster have gone for a 6/2 bench split with John Ryan covering loosehead prop despite usually playing at tighthead. A win of any kind would see Munster guaranteed the number one spot in the table and top seeding for the URC play-offs.
Meanwhile, Ulster boss Richie Murphy has named an unchanged side from their win over Leinster in Belfast two weekends ago.
Six-placed Ulster have already secured URC play-off rugby and a top eight spot but know they need to finish in the top seven to qualify for next season’s Champions Cup. Murphy’s men can guarantee their qualification by winning or drawing in Limerick but may have to rely on results elsewhere if they lose.
Alan O’Connor captains Ulster again as they look for a win that would also secure them the Irish Shield in the URC.
Munster:
15. Simon Zebo
14. Calvin Nash
13. Seán O’Brien
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. RG Snyman
5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Jack O’Donoghue
Replacements:
16. Eoghan Clarke
17. John Ryan
18. Oli Jager
19. Tom Ahern
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Conor Murray
22. Joey Carbery
23. John Hodnett
Ulster:
15. Ethan McIlroy
14. Mike Lowry
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Alan O’Connor (captain)
6. Cormac Izuchukwu
7. David McCann
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Andy Warwick
18. Scott Wilson
19. Harry Sheridan
20. Matty Rea
21. Nathan Doak
22. Stewart Moore
23. Jude Postlethwaite
Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].