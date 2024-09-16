MUNSTER’S CHANCES OF having a big 2024/25 season were analysed on the latest episode of Rugby Weekly Extra , the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“They’re in the third year of this coaching ticket so there should be a great familiarity with exactly how they want to play and a great understanding of what they want to do,” The 42’s Murray Kinsella said.

“They should have a better understanding of what Mike Prendergast wants in their attack and what Denis Leamy wants in terms of defensive consistency, which definitely wasn’t there in some of their pre-season play. But that’s something that they will iron out.”

Advertisement

Former Leinster hooker Bernard Jackman added: “They’re going to be competitive; they could win the URC.

“I’ve said it a bunch of times on this podcast that I think Munster are a team who should be chasing European Cups as well. I know it’s a long time since it has happened but that’s where I see them in the hierarchy of European rugby. I just think it’s going to be a challenge for them this year, particularly with their front row stock,” Jackman said.

Munster’s perceived lack of depth at front row was also highlighted by Kinsella on today’s podcast.

“When we get to the business end of the season and they come up against those bigger, meatier teams, do they have that pop in the front five? When Munster have had big results, they’ve had 10/10 results from their front row in particular, and the second row.

“When they’ve lost big games that’s probably the area where it’s been most apparent, particularly in phase play, that ability to win collisions.”

Jackman added: “I think behind the scrum they’re definitely better [than last year]. The back row is excellent and then with Kleyn and Edogbo being back in they’ve got no issues at second row.

“It’s just a question of whether that front row can be impactful enough against big teams.”

If you are not already a subscriber then sign up here to listen to this podcast and enjoy unlimited access to The 42.