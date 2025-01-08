Murphy remains tight-lipped on Sexton reports

WHILE REMAINING tight-lipped over reports that Connacht attack coach Mark Sexton is on his way to Belfast next season, Richie Murphy has revealed that the province will be restructuring their backroom staff.

Sexton is departing Connacht at the season’s end and The 42 reported on Tuesday that he would join Ulster amid a hook-up with Murphy, which would reunite the pair after previous time spent with Ireland U20s.

“There are a few coaches off contract that are with us so over the next couple of weeks we’ll be in a position to clarify what’s happening next year,” said Murphy.

“There’s potentially a new coaching position within Ulster Rugby and a restructuring of different roles as well.

“It’s unfinished at the moment, so I can’t confirm what that looks like,” he added.

Murphy did clarify what is required from his still injury-hit squad this weekend when they travel to Michael Cheika’s Leicester Tigers after the province’s heavy losses in the first two rounds of the Champions Cup.

“If we want to stay in the competition we have to win our last two games,” he said with a home tie against fellow strugglers Exeter Chiefs coming next week.

“We’re going there, nobody gives us a chance, but we have confidence [from beating Connacht two weekends ago, halting a five-match losing run] and we want to put our game out in front of them and see where we get to.”

Whatever happens, Ulster will be without banned tighthead prop Tom O’Toole — red carded against Munster — while Michael Lowry has joined the list of injured backs ahead of Murphy taking on Cheika who originally brought the Bray man into professional coaching at Leinster when in charge of the province.

“The learning curve is steep at the moment,” Murphy said on Ulster having to dip into their depth chart and give exposure to elements of youth.

“And it’s important that we realise that young players will get things right, but they’ll also get things wrong, and that’s part of their journey.

“We’re bobbing and weaving but these lads are resilient and they’re hungry. They want to play.”

As for the law trials coming to the Champions Cup this weekend, Murphy said: “I’m not sure changing the laws during the season is a very good idea.

“The nine going past the midpoint of the scrum, the change that makes to a defensive system is massive.

“The 60 seconds for a conversion is wrong, it’s too tight.”