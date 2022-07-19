Analysis: The endgame said it all for Ireland against the All Blacks

This analysis by Murray Kinsella is available in full exclusively to The42 Members.

IT’S WRONG TO say that this Ireland team take issue with the consistent praise their attack attracts, but they do have a sense that their defensive solidity and proactivity is an overlooked feature of their improvement under Andy Farrell.

Paul O’Connell joining as forwards coach last year allowed Simon Easterby to focus solely on the defence and the results have been impressive.

As we detailed on Saturday, Ireland’s attack did severe damage to the All Blacks again in the third Test. Behind that fluid, fluent, intelligent play is a backbone of defensive resilience that Farrell’s men take even more pride in.

The endgame of the third Test was, therefore, deeply pleasing for Ireland.

As Johnny Sexton lines up the 66th-minute penalty that would leave his side 32-22 to the good, Tadhg Furlong speaks to the rest of team.

Perhaps Furlong is just saying, “Lads, just get the fuck out of the way and let Tadhg Beirne at the breakdown.”

Whatever the exact words, Furlong’s fiery speech is almost certainly underlining the need for Ireland to dig in as the All Blacks throw a big final onslaught at them. With 14 minutes to go, there is more than enough time for a Kiwi comeback.

The manner in which Ireland seal their series win speaks volumes for the side that Farrell has built. It will have been hugely pleasing for the coaches to see the bench make a genuine impact too.

The endgame starts with Bundee Aki fielding the Kiwi restart and then James Lowe delivering a superb clearing kick all the way into the New Zealand half.

Ireland once again leveraged the power of Lowe’s left-footed kicking in the third Test.

He kicked the ball 10 times in play for 325 metres – more kicks and more kick metres than any other player in this match. Ireland used their kicking game heavily in the third Test, with 35 kicks in total, and Lowe was key.

The All Blacks attack from the ensuing lineout and while Dalton Papali’i initially makes gains with a midfield carry, Ireland’s defence then muscles up aggressively. It’s Robbie Henshaw who shuts the Kiwis down completely.

Henshaw makes a proactive read here, recognising that Richie Mo’unga has passed early to David Havili, meaning the two-man pod of George Bower and Papali’i are simply no threat at all.

Even with this example of poor All Blacks attack – one of many in this series – it would be easier for Henshaw to sit back in the Irish defensive line here, pushing out towards the touchline as the defenders inside him jockey out.

Instead, Henshaw aggressively shoots onto Beauden Barrett…