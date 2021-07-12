Murray to captain the Lions in Wednesday's clash with South Africa A

CONOR MURRAY WILL captain the Lions for the first time in Wednesday’s clash with South Africa A in Cape Town [KO 7pm Irish time, Sky Sports].

Tour captain Murray partners Dan Biggar in the halfbacks, while his Ireland team-mate Bundee Aki is at inside centre and Iain Henderson starts in the second row.

Tadhg Beirne is included among the replacements after his two-try performance against the Sharks on Saturday.

There had been uncertainty over this fixture against South Africa A due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in the Springboks camp, but Rassie Erasmus is due to name their matchday 23 today after the Boks returned to training yesterday.

Lions boss Warren Gatland has moved Anthony Watson to fullback as Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit come in on the wings, while Chris Harris shifts to 13 to accommodate Aki at 12.

Wyn Jones and Ken Owens partner Kyle Sinckler in an all-new front row, while Henderson is alongside England’s Maro Itoje in the second row. A back row of Tom Curry, Josh Navidi, and Taulupe Faletau should provide plenty of impact.

Lions (v South Africa A):

15. Anthony Watson (Bath, England)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester, Wales)

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester, Scotland)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht, Ireland)

11. Josh Adams (Cardiff, Wales)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton, Wales)

9. Conor Murray (Munster, Ireland) (captain)

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol, England)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England)

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster, Ireland)

6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff, Wales)

7. Tom Curry (Sale, England)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath, Wales)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter, England)

17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England)

18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow, Scotland)

19. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales)

20. Tadhg Beirne (Munster, Ireland)

21. Sam Simmonds (Exeter, England)

22. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England).