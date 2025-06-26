Myles Lewis-Skelly signs new long-term deal with Arsenal

MYLES LEWIS-SKELLY has signed a new Arsenal contract on the back of a breakthrough campaign last season.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, made 39 appearances for the Gunners last term to establish himself as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice left-back.

He also earned his first three England caps, becoming the youngest England player to score on his debut in a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania in March.

The teenager has now been rewarded with a new deal, which the PA news agency understands runs for five years.

Lewis-Skelly’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of next term, and there had been speculation that some of Europe’s leading clubs were ready to pounce if Arsenal could not agree fresh terms.

However, the academy graduate said he was only interested in staying with the Gunners.

“I’m so proud and happy,” he said on the club website. “I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I’m a fan and it’s like a dream come true.

“I’ve embodied the values of Hale End and come through. I’ve still got a lot of years ahead of me, so if I can keep staying humble and being a good person, that’s the most important thing to me.

“I know I’ve taken a lot of experience from the games about the positive moments, the mistakes that I’ve made. I’m definitely more ready now for the next season. I just want to keep learning and keep improving.

“I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that’s always learning and stays grounded, which is so important.”

He is the second Arsenal player to agree to a new contract this summer following defensive colleague Gabriel.