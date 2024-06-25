Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Real Madrid captain Nacho. Alamy Stock Photo
On the Move

Captain Nacho to leave Real Madrid for reported Saudi move

The 34-year-old centre-back lifted the European crown six times.
2.57pm, 25 Jun 2024
395
0

CLUB CAPTAIN NACHO Fernandez will leave Real Madrid for a reported move to Saudi Arabia, the 15-time Champions League winners announced on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old centre-back spent 23 years with the club — 12 of them in the first team squad — lifting the European crown six times, La Liga on four occasions and the Copa del Rey twice.

According to Spanish media, Nacho has signed a two-year deal with Al-Qadsiah, who were recently promoted to the Saudi top-flight.

“Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has been an example to everyone and has earned the affection, recognition and admiration of everyone at Real Madrid,” club president Florentino Perez said in a statement.

“Real Madrid is and always will be his home,” he added.

Nacho is set to join fellow former Real Madrid stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the Saudi Pro League.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     