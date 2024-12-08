Former Man United and Portgaul winger Nani announces retirement

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED and Portugal winger Nani has announced his retirement.

Having signed from Sporting Lisbon, Nani won four Premier League titles, the 2008 Champions League and the League Cup twice as part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

Nani, 38, also helped Portugal win Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

After a loan spell back at Sporting, Nani completed a permanent switch to Turkish side Fenerbahce in the summer of 2015.

Advertisement

He also had spells at Valencia and Lazio as well as Orlando City in the United States before a switch back to Serie A with Venezia and then Melbourne Victory in Australia.

The 38-year-old returned to Turkey with Adana Demirspor, leaving in May this year, then moved to Portuguese side Estrela Amadora for the start of the current season.

“The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player,” Nani said in a social media video posted on Sunday evening.

“It’s been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories.

“Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams. See you soon! Obrigado. Thank you. Gracias. Grazie. Tesekkurler.”