Wednesday 8 May, 2019
'We consider this matter closed' - Donegal GAA club accepts punishment for staging soccer fundraiser

Naomh Colmcille issued a statement this morning.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 8 May 2019, 1:36 PM
36 minutes ago 755 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4624504
A general view of footballs.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A general view of footballs.
A general view of footballs.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DONEGAL GAA CLUB Naomh Colmcille have accepted the outcome after escaping a ban for staging an unauthorised fundraising event at its grounds.

The Newtowncunningham-based outfit successfully appealed against the two-month suspension for hosting a soccer match — ‘an unaunthorised tournament’ organised by an external committee — in aid of terminally-ill member Paul Dillon at Pairc Colmille in February.

Dillon, a former player and coach at the club, has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

While the ban was uplifted, the Hearings Committee found that the club remained in breach of two rules.

Naomh Colmcille now lose home advantage for all adult games for 12 weeks and a €500 has been imposed. They accept those punishments, opting against further appeals as they “consider this matter to be closed”.

The club released a statement on their Facebook page this morning “regarding the sanctions imposed against CLG Naomh Colmcille by the Hearings Committee following the alleged Breaches of Rules 5.1(a) and 6.40″. 

It reads:

“The committee of CLG Naomh Colmcille wishes to indicate that it accepts both the findings of the Hearing Committee and the sanctions imposed against the club.

“The committee would like to express its regret that it was deemed necessary for the club to be charged with a breach of the said rules as it was never the intention to contravene any rules of the Association.

“In the interests of the club and the Dillon family we now wish to move forward and we consider this matter to be closed. We therefore will not be making any further comment.

