Calvin Nash starts for Ireland as James Lowe ruled out injured

JAMES LOWE HAS been forced out of Ireland’s crucial Six Nations clash with France in Dublin due to injury, with Calvin Nash promoted to the starting XV in his place.

Nash comes in on the right wing, with Jamie Osborne moving over to the left.

Lowe had been named to start in the number 11 shirt but suffered a back spasm during this afternoon’s warm-up, receiving medical assistance on the pitch before limping down the tunnel.

Nash, who had been left out of Ireland’s matchday 23 on Thursday, now steps straight into the starting team as Osborne moves over to the left wing.

Lowe has been in superb form in this Six Nations so losing him before kick-off is an obvious blow. Ireland had already lost first-choice right wing Mack Hansen due to an injury suffered during the week, with Obsorne taking his place.

Nash started Ireland’s win over Scoland in round two, coming in after a late injury forced Hansen out of that game. Nash scored a try against the Scots and will hope to make a similar impact today.

Ireland (v France):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jamie Osborne

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. James Ryan

20. Jack Conan

21. Ryan Baird

22. Conor Murray

23. Jack Crowley