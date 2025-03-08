Calvin Nash starts for Ireland as James Lowe ruled out injured

JAMES LOWE HAS been forced out of Ireland’s crucial Six Nations clash with France in Dublin due to injury, with Calvin Nash promoted to the starting XV in his place.
Nash comes in on the right wing, with Jamie Osborne moving over to the left.
Lowe had been named to start in the number 11 shirt but suffered a back spasm during this afternoon’s warm-up, receiving medical assistance on the pitch before limping down the tunnel.
Nash, who had been left out of Ireland’s matchday 23 on Thursday, now steps straight into the starting team as Osborne moves over to the left wing.
Lowe has been in superb form in this Six Nations so losing him before kick-off is an obvious blow. Ireland had already lost first-choice right wing Mack Hansen due to an injury suffered during the week, with Obsorne taking his place.
Nash started Ireland’s win over Scoland in round two, coming in after a late injury forced Hansen out of that game. Nash scored a try against the Scots and will hope to make a similar impact today.
Ireland (v France):
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Calvin Nash
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jamie Osborne
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (captain)
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. James Ryan
20. Jack Conan
21. Ryan Baird
22. Conor Murray
23. Jack Crowley
