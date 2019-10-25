Nate Diaz says he's out of UFC 244 after positive drug test

NATE DIAZ’S SCHEDULED UFC 244 clash with Jorge Masvidal is in doubt.

Diaz tweeted a statement last night suggesting he had been informed of an adverse drug test finding and would not face Masvidal at Madison Square Garden next week.

ESPN report, however, that he has not been suspended by USADA, the UFC’s anti-doping partner, and the fight for the so-called BMF title is in doubt.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements,” Diaz wrote on Twitter. “I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat!

“So unit UFC, USADA or whoever is FUCKING with me fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hit it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not going to have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherfuckers who keep quiet until after the fight so they can get paid. Fuckin cheaters.”

Source: Nathan Diaz/Twitter

Diaz (20-11) made a comeback from a three-year absence in August to beat Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

