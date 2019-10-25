This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nate Diaz says he's out of UFC 244 after positive drug test

The Stockton fighter was to face Jorge Masvidal in New York but broke the news of the test himself.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Oct 2019, 9:16 AM
4 minutes ago 159 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4866646
Nate Diaz: protests his innocence after adverse finding.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images via file pic
Nate Diaz: protests his innocence after adverse finding.
Nate Diaz: protests his innocence after adverse finding.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images via file pic

NATE DIAZ’S SCHEDULED UFC 244 clash with Jorge Masvidal is in doubt. 

Diaz tweeted a statement last night suggesting he had been informed of an adverse drug test finding and would not face Masvidal at Madison Square Garden next week.

ESPN report, however, that he has not been suspended by USADA, the UFC’s anti-doping partner, and the fight for the so-called BMF title is in doubt.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements,” Diaz wrote on Twitter. “I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat!

“So unit UFC, USADA or whoever is FUCKING with me fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hit it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not going to have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherfuckers who keep quiet until after the fight so they can get paid. Fuckin cheaters.” 

Tweet by @Nathan Diaz Source: Nathan Diaz/Twitter

Diaz (20-11) made a comeback from a three-year absence in August to beat Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. 

On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne tells Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey about where it all went wrong for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie