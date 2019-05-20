This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United poised to sign Irish teenager upon Fletcher's recommendation - report

Eighteen-year-old Nathan Collins has impressed at Stoke City, and captained Ireland during last year’s Euro U17s.

By Gavan Casey Monday 20 May 2019, 1:54 PM
39 minutes ago 2,810 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4643378
Nathan Collins in action for Ireland against Bosnia during the 2018 European U17 Championship.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Nathan Collins in action for Ireland against Bosnia during the 2018 European U17 Championship.
Nathan Collins in action for Ireland against Bosnia during the 2018 European U17 Championship.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE poised to sign 18-year-old Irish defender Nathan Collins from Stoke City, according to reports in the UK.

Sportsmail say former United midfielder Darren Fletcher — who has been linked with the club’s director of football vacancy — has recommended the Republic of Ireland U17 international to manager Ole Gunaar Solksjaer.

Collins made three first-team appearances for the Potters in the Championship this season, and Solksjaer is understood to be keen to sign more young talent following years of marquee recruitments that have, for the most part, flattered to deceive at Old Trafford.

Fletcher was released by Stoke at the end of the season but saw enough of Collins to believe he would fit in at United, the club at which Fletcher spent 13 seasons and made 342 appearances before departing for West Brom in 2015.

Middlesbrough v Stoke City - Sky Bet Championship - Riverside Stadium Collins in first-team action for Stoke away to Middlesbrough. Source: Richard Sellers

From Leixslip in Co. Kildare, the six-foot-four Collins came through the ranks at Cherry Orchard before officially signing for Stoke in June of 2017.

Last summer, he became the third member of his family to captain Ireland at a major underage tournament when he wore the armband during the Boys In Green’s European U17 Championships campaign.

His father, David Collins was previously on the books at Liverpool before going on to play for Wigan, Oxford United, Shelbourne and Athlone Town. His uncle, Eamonn Collins, is the former manager of St Patrick’s Athletic who as a player represented Southampton and Portsmouth among others.

Collins also has a football-playing brother: Josh Collins, three years his senior, plays for UCD in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Cillian Sheridan on the move after stint with A-League side comes to an end

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie