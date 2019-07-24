Clyne's potential Liverpool exit likely delayed as he suffers ACL injury

Nathaniel Clyne will face somewhere in the region of six months on the sidelines.

LIVERPOOL RIGHT-BACK NATHANIEL Clyne is set to miss around six months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in pre-season.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury in the closing moments of Friday’s 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Clyne flew to Boston for Liverpool’s next match against Sevilla but after initial swelling went down, tests confirmed the injury and he flew back to Liverpool from Boston.

Liverpool team doctors are optimistic about the injury, however, as there is no additional damage, and as such Clyne is expected to be in line to return after six months rather than the nine which some who suffer the same injury can be sidelined for.

The injury’s impact on Clyne’s long-term Liverpool future is unclear.

Clyne is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield and he has lost his position as the club’s starting right-back to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Clyne made just four Premier League appearances in the first half of the 2018-19 season before moving to Bournemouth on loan for the second half of the season.

With the Cherries, Clyne made 13 league appearances as he helped the club to safety in a 14th-place finish.

There was reported interest from other Premier League clubs in another loan for Clyne this season, with the defender’s former side Crystal Palace understood to be among the suitors.

But any move for the right-back may now be put on hold as he looks to recover in time to feature this season.

Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2015. He was the club’s primary starter for two seasons before a back injury in the 2017-18 campaign opened the door for Alexander-Arnold’s emergence.

Liverpool will play the final game of their US tour against Sporting C.P. at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

- Omni

