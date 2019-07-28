Mageann, Neville and Healy all shine as champions are crowned at Morton Stadium

CIARA MAGEANN, CIARA Neville and Phil Healy were among the stars this at Morton Stadium as the Irish National Championships drew to a close on Sunday evening.

The heavy-hitters of Irish athletics stole the show, with Neville in particular producing a stunning display in the final of the women’s 200m to dethrone national champion, Gina Akpe-Moses.

Coming off the back of her fifth-place finish at the European U23 Championships, the 19-year-old produced a time of 11.58 to claim victory ahead of Molly Scott in second place and Joan Healy in third.

Scott, of the St Laurence O’Toole AC, was pushed all the way to the last and claimed the silver medal ahead of Healy by 0.01 seconds.

In the final of the 200m, Phil Healy was peerless as she finished almost a second faster than the field in Santry.

The Bandon sprinter crossed the line, unchallenged, in a time of 23.33, before runner-up Roisin Harrison claimed second place in 24.32. Aoife Lynch of Donroe Harriers claimed the final podium place with a time of 24.36.

Ciara Neville celebrates after winning the Women's 100m sprint. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ciara Mageann reigned supreme in the final of the women’s 800m.

The Co. Down middle distance ace saw off the stiff challenge of Katie Kirk, Nadia Power and Claire Mooney to retain her crown in 2:07.30.

Marcus Lawler missed the chance to add a national title to his World University Games bronze medal this afternoon after he was narrowly beaten by rival Leon Reid. Stephen Gaffney took third.

Jason Smyth will be disappointed with his second place finish in the final of the men’s 200m as Travane Morrison finished strongest to claim the gold.

Mark English eased his way to 1500m gold as he continues his chase for a place at this year’s World Championships in Doha. He outlasted John Fitzsimons and Dean Cronin to claim victory in the capital.

Paul Byrne claimed victory in the 400m hurdles in the absence of Thomas Barr, who pulled out of the event last Thursday with a minor injury.

With the Rio 2016 star ruled out, Byrne went head-to-head with Jason Harvey for the this year’s national title. After a close finish, Harvey was just edged into second position, finishing 0.05 seconds behind the St. Abbans clubman.

Marcus Lawler finished just behind rival Leon Reid at today's finals in Santry. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Harry Purcell was involved in certainly the most bizarre finish of the afternoon after diving over the line in the final of the men’s 400m.

Purcell appeared to slow his run in the final metres in preparation for the jump, allowing Christopher O’Donnell claim victory in 47.05.

O’Donnell appeared to be fading when Purcell inexplicably decided to jump, a decision which looks to have cost him top spot.

'It was like a star jump' - there was drama at the end of the men's 400m final as Harry Purcell jumped over the finishing line. pic.twitter.com/CHSxbqeRkT — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 28, 2019 Source: RTÉ Sport /Twitter

You can catch up with the rest of the day’s results here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!