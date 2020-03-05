This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Milwaukee Bucks rebound from loss by crushing Indiana Pacers

The win takes the league leaders to 53 wins and nine losses this season.

By Press Association Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 8:56 AM
1 hour ago 512 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5034104
Milwaukee have 53 wins and nine losses in the East.
Milwaukee have 53 wins and nine losses in the East.
Milwaukee have 53 wins and nine losses in the East.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO SCORED scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks rebounded from a poor performance to punish the Indiana Pacers in a 119-100 victory.

It was only two nights since they fell to the Miami Heat but the Bucks were determined to hold onto their record of not having lost back-to-back games this campaign.

The victory firms Milwaukee’s position at the top of the Eastern Conference with 53 wins and nine losses, just before they head off on a three-game road-trip beginning at the Western Conference leaders Los Angeles Lakers.

Fans chanting for the New York Knicks to be sold off did not help the team’s performance as they fell to a 112-104 defeat to the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden, while Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In Florida, the Miami Heat turned up the intensity to close out a 116-113 success over the Orlando Magic, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108 and the Portland Trail Blazers sealed a 125-104 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-106, the Detroit Pistons lost 114-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies trounced the Brooklyn Nets 118-79 in New York.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie