Milwaukee Bucks rebound from loss by crushing Indiana Pacers

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO SCORED scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks rebounded from a poor performance to punish the Indiana Pacers in a 119-100 victory.

It was only two nights since they fell to the Miami Heat but the Bucks were determined to hold onto their record of not having lost back-to-back games this campaign.

The victory firms Milwaukee’s position at the top of the Eastern Conference with 53 wins and nine losses, just before they head off on a three-game road-trip beginning at the Western Conference leaders Los Angeles Lakers.

Fans chanting for the New York Knicks to be sold off did not help the team’s performance as they fell to a 112-104 defeat to the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden, while Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In Florida, the Miami Heat turned up the intensity to close out a 116-113 success over the Orlando Magic, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108 and the Portland Trail Blazers sealed a 125-104 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-106, the Detroit Pistons lost 114-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies trounced the Brooklyn Nets 118-79 in New York.