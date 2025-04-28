Timberwolves win to push Lakers to brink, as Celtics, Knicks and Pacers triumph

ANTHONY EDWARDS SCORED 43 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves out-gunned the Los Angeles Lakers down the stretch to win a pulsating NBA playoff clash 116-113 and take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round series.

Luka Doncic scored 38 points and LeBron James added 27 for the Lakers, who took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter but are now one game away from elimination.

Jaden McDaniels drove for a basket and drew a foul with 39.5 seconds to play, converting the free throw to put Minnesota up 114-113.

McDaniels then stole an inbounds pass from James and Edwards drew a foul on the Lakers superstar and made two free throws that sealed it as Austin Reaves missed a final three-point attempt.

The Lakers will try to stay alive in the best-of-seven series when they host game five on Wednesday.

Only 13 NBA teams have rallied from 3-1 down to win a playoff series.

“We haven’t lost nothing yet,” Doncic said. “It’s still the first one to four wins.”

The defending champion Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers all took 3-1 leads in their Eastern Conference series.

The Celtics held off the Orlando Magic 107-98, the Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 94-93 and the Pacers led wire-to-wire in a 129-103 victory over the Bucks in Milwaukee.

In Minneapolis, it was a frantic finish to a physical game.

Advertisement

Doncic and James played 46 of the game’s 48 minutes. That included every minute of the second half, when coach JJ Redick stuck to the same five players throughout.

Trailing by three at half time, the Lakers opened the third quarter on a 14-0 scoring run and led by as many as 12, taking a 94-84 lead into the final frame.

Edwards scored 16 in the fourth quarter to lead the Timberwolves back.

“I felt like they were gassed going down the stretch,” Edwards said. “So just trying to keep my foot on the pedal and keep going.”

But James, 40, said he didn’t think fatigue was a factor.

“Luka missed a point-blank layup to put us up seven. I missed a point-blank layup to put us up four. We had a couple opportunities … I don’t think fatigue had anything to do with that,” he said.

- ‘There’s contact’ -

In Detroit, Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and Karl-Anthony Towns’s 27 points for the Knicks included two crucial late baskets.

But the game ended amid controversy as Detroit’s Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a last-gasp shot at the buzzer with no foul called as he was bumped by Josh Hart.

Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fuming that no foul was called but had no challenge remaining.

“There’s contact on Tim Hardaway’s jump shot,” Bickerstaff said. “I repeat, there’s contact on his jump shot.”

David Guthrie, the officiating crew chief, acknowledged after the game that Bickerstaff was correct, saying that a postgame review showed “Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called.”

It was a heartbreaking outcome for the Pistons. Fueled by a 25-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double from Cade Cunningham, they erased an early 16-point deficit and led by 11 early in the fourth quarter.

In Orlando, Boston star Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, making all 14 of his free-throw attempts — including four in the final minute.

The Magic trailed by 10 early in the fourth but tied it with less than five minutes to play.

Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Boston and Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 — including a tip-in dunk off his own miss that put the Celtics ahead for good with 3:58 to play.

There was no late drama in Milwaukee, where Myles Turner scored 23 points to lead eight Pacers players to score in double figures in their romp past the Bucks.

Andrew Nembhard added 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points, but Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard exited in the first quarter with a lower left leg injury, falling to the court and grabbing his calf as he moved to corral a loose ball.

Lillard was playing his third game since undergoing treatment for a blood clot in his right calf. He had been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in March.

– © AFP 2025