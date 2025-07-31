Ndaawi awarded Galway Hurdle in dramatic circumstances

LAST YEAR’S runner-up, Ndaawi, was called the winner of the Guinness Galway Hurdle after first past the post Helvic Dream was demoted by the stewards.

It is 20 years since trainer Noel Meade saddled his most recent winner of the Ballybrit highlight in More Rainbows, but he had come close on several occasions since, while Ndaawi’s trainer Gordon Elliott had never won it previously.

Helvic Dream, a Group One winner on the Flat for Meade in the 2021 Tattersalls Gold Cup, was an 8-1 shot in the hands of Donagh Meyler and settled down to fight it out with the 13-2 shot Ndaawi and Jack Kennedy in the home straight.

However, the pair did come close together all the way up the run-in as both horses and jockeys gave their all, with Ndaawi short of room against the far rail, and while Helvic Dream passed the post a head in front, the stewards felt the interference was significant enough to reverse the placings.

Elliott, completing a big-race double after landing Wednesday’s Galway Plate with Western Fold, said: “We have won most of the big handicaps, so this is the race I wanted to win, although it is not a nice way to win.

“Noel is one of my greatest friends, and there isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t talk and we have great banter, but that’s the way it goes, unfortunately.

“The stewards have their jobs to do, Jack said it straightaway after the race, and I was talking to Ruby (Walsh) as well, and he felt we would definitely get it.

“It is unbelievable to win the two big races here this week, and the horses have all run well, I can’t believe it.”

On future plans for Ndaawi, the trainer added: “There is a $150,000 Flat race in America for him in October now.”

Meade later indicated he will appeal the decision.

He told Racing TV: “I didn’t think we’d lose it, considering the race and considering Jack didn’t have to stop riding.

“I do believe in my heart and soul it’s the wrong decision and I will appeal it.”