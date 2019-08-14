This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 14 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lennon bemoans 'crazy' goals after Celtic crash out of Champions League

The Hoops boss refused to look for excuses after his side lost to CFR Cluj on Tuesday night.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 10:36 AM
59 minutes ago 1,198 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4765003
Jozo Simunovic reacts after Celtic lose to CFR Cluj
Jozo Simunovic reacts after Celtic lose to CFR Cluj
Jozo Simunovic reacts after Celtic lose to CFR Cluj

NEIL LENNON ACCUSED Celtic of conceding “crazy, suicidal” goals against CFR Cluj as they suffered a shock Champions League qualifying defeat.

The Scottish champions were beaten 4-3 in Glasgow on Tuesday to lose the tie 5-4 on aggregate and miss out on a play-off match against Slavia Prague.

Celtic were 1-0 down at half-time but moved 2-1 up through James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard, only for Abdel Billel Omrani to level the scores from the penalty spot.

The hosts hit back through Ryan Christie but Omrani struck again to make it 3-3 before George Tucudean made Cluj’s passage to the next round secure with the last kick of the game.

Celtic manager Lennon admitted his team were not good enough in the first half and felt they threw the lead away with their poor defending.

“The goals we conceded are crazy,” he told BBC Radio Scotland. “You’ve got to do the basics well – you’ve got to stop crosses, close people down, get your head on things – and it was almost as if we scored and wanted to switch off and control the game.

In the first half, we were way too passive, way too slow with the tempo, so we gave them a bit of a razz at half-time and we got the right response going 2-1 up. But we needed that two-goal cushion. It’s suicidal the goals we gave away.

“The first goal, we got a warning before that, and we still didn’t stop the cross and the guy’s got across for a run. If you don’t do the basics defensively well enough then, at this level, you get punished.

We’ve let it go. We’ve only ourselves to blame. We had the lead and we let it slip through our own decision-making, really.”

Lennon is keen to lift his side’s spirits before they now prepare for a play-off to reach the Europa League group stages.

“We’ve got to work with the players. We’ve got to raise their morale, first of all,” he said.

“We’re going to get a bit of criticism and that’s totally par for the course. We’ve worked really hard to get where we are and we’ve basically thrown it away. We’ve got some good defenders but for some reason they wanted to slow the game down.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie