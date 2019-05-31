Neil Lennon confirmed as Celtic manager on 12-month rolling contract

NEIL LENNON HAS been confirmed as Celtic’s new permanent manager after signing a 12-month rolling contract with the club.

The 47-year-old takes charge at Celtic Park for the second time in his managerial career, having spent a four years at the helm between 2010 and 2014.

During his first spell with the club he captured three Scottish Premiership titles and two Scottish Cups, while more recently he helped guide Celtic to a historic treble-treble.

The Bhoys overcame Hearts in the Scottish Cup final last weekend to write themselves into the history books, adding to the league title they also secured in May.

Lennon originally took the reins in an interim capacity following the departure of Brendan Rodgers to Leicester City in February.

“It is a massive honour to be named Celtic manager once again,” he said of the appointment.

“I had always dreamed of returning to this role on a permanent basis and I am absolutely delighted to once again be part of one of the biggest and best clubs in the world – an institution which really does mean so much to me and one which has always been such a huge part of my life.

When I was asked to take over in February, I felt it was my duty to do so. Celtic will always be my club and I wanted to help finish the job which had been started.

“I was delighted with the way the players stuck to their task and delivered another historic success, which is unlikely to ever be repeated. I was also delighted to receive such great support from our fans since returning, something for which I will be forever grateful.”

Neil Lennon celebrates after winning the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. Source: Jeff Holmes

He continued: “In the space of just a few weeks, Trophy Day at Celtic Park and securing the treble-treble at Hampden are two of my greatest days in football. The energy, total commitment and passion from our supporters, the effort, the talent and desire from our players. It’s these qualities which make our club great and deliver such historic occasions.

I want to be part of delivering more of these great days and great achievements and I look forward to working with the players, the staff and the fans to make this happen.”

As a player he made 304 appearances for the club in a playing career which included five Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups, two League Cups and a UEFA Cup final appearance in Seville in 2003.

Damien Duff will continue in his role as first-team coach, while John Kennedy will join as the team’s assistant manager.

