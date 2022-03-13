Membership : Access or Sign Up
Golf star Nelly Korda reveals blood clot scare

Korda enjoyed a dazzling 2021 season that included four LPGA titles and Olympic gold.

By AFP Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 9:45 PM
Nelly Korda.
Image: Rich Graessle
Image: Rich Graessle

AMERICAN GOLF STAR Nelly Korda said Sunday she was being treated for a blood clot that was diagnosed after she experienced swelling in her arm.

In a Twitter post, the world number two said she was “at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks.”

The 23-year-old said she had been in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for a photo shoot and commercial appearance when her arm began to feel as if it were swelling after a workout.

On the advice of her doctor she went to the hospital emergency room where the clot was discovered.

Korda enjoyed a dazzling 2021 season that included four LPGA titles and Olympic gold.

She won her first major title at the Women’s PGA Championship and rose to number one in the world, although she has now slipped behind South Korean Ko Jin-young into second place.

In her post, Korda said she would update her fans on her condition and in the meantime asked for privacy for herself and her family.

She plays on the LPGA tour with her sister Jessica. They are the daughters of retired Czech tennis players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova.

Petr Korda won the 1998 Australian Open title and her younger brother, Sebastian, plays on the ATP Tour.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

