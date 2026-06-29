Who will win tonight's World Cup game – Netherlands v Morocco?

THIS FEELS LIKE one worth setting the alarm for.

Netherlands and Morocco meet tonight in what might just be the pick of the Round of 32 matchups; the only shame for an Irish audience is that it kicks off at 2am Tuesday morning.

The Dutch have turned a few heads with the manner in which they topped Group F, following up an opening 2-2 draw against Japan by beating Sweden and then Tunisia.

For their part, Morocco can reasonably claim to be the best of the runner-up sides on paper, finishing with the best record of all the second-placed times and missing out to Group C winners Brazil on goal difference alone.

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All eyes are on Monterrey for a knockout clash which has all the ingredients for a classic.

Who do you think will win tonight?

