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Brian Brobbey leads the Dutch celebrations against Tunisia. Roman Puno/AP/Alamy Stock Photo
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Who will win tonight's World Cup game – Netherlands v Morocco?

All eyes on Monterrey for what is arguably the pick of the Round of 32 fixtures.
11.32am, 29 Jun 2026

THIS FEELS LIKE one worth setting the alarm for.

Netherlands and Morocco meet tonight in what might just be the pick of the Round of 32 matchups; the only shame for an Irish audience is that it kicks off at 2am Tuesday morning.

The Dutch have turned a few heads with the manner in which they topped Group F, following up an opening 2-2 draw against Japan by beating Sweden and then Tunisia.

For their part, Morocco can reasonably claim to be the best of the runner-up sides on paper, finishing with the best record of all the second-placed times and missing out to Group C winners Brazil on goal difference alone.

All eyes are on Monterrey for a knockout clash which has all the ingredients for a classic.

Who do you think will win tonight?


Poll Results:

Netherlands (22)
Morocco (13)
Draw (3)

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