Netherlands end South Africa's World Cup run

THE NETHERLANDS SECURED a spot in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals by ending South Africa’s historic run with a 2-0 win in Sydney on Sunday.

The Dutch, runners-up in 2019, will now face Spain in the last eight but they suffered some anxious moments in front of 40,000 fans in Sydney and had goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to thank for making several important saves in the first half.

Jill Roord scored after nine minutes to put the Dutch on their way against a team that sits 45 places below them in the world rankings and was featuring in the knockout rounds for the first time.

South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart then made a mess of an innocuous Lineth Beerensteyn shot midway through the second half to gift the Dutch a second.

The African champions will be kicking themselves after having numerous chances in the opening 45 minutes, almost all of them falling to their livewire captain Thembi Kgatlana.

Midfielder Roord nodded in the opener from close range following a corner for her fourth goal of the tournament.

Alamy Stock Photo Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) and Noko Matlou (South Africa). Alamy Stock Photo

The Netherlands then stood firm before adding their second goal on 68 minutes when Swart’s blunder let Beerensteyn’s tame effort slip through her hands.

“Daphne saved us a few times and I was happy to lead 1-0 at half-time,” said Dutch coach Andries Jonker.

“We did much better in the second half and had much more control of the game.

“We deserved to score again and in the end deserved to win.”

His team will now return to New Zealand for Friday’s last-eight game in Wellington against Spain, who outclassed Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis was proud but felt her side should have won.

“We had a lot of chances, especially in the first half, to kill off the game,” she said.

“The chances we created should have put us out of sight.”

A blockbuster last-16 showdown between holders the United States and Sweden kicked off at 10am Irish time.

The USA are looking to improve on some lacklustre performances in the group stage as they chase an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title.

The winners will go through to a quarter-final against Japan in Auckland on Friday.

Japan have been the sensation of the tournament so far and the 2011 champions eased into the last eight with a 3-1 win over Norway on Saturday in Wellington.

Monday’s action sees European champions England take on Nigeria in Brisbane before co-hosts Australia face Denmark in Sydney.

