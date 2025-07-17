Leinster remove stars from badge on new home and alternate jerseys

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed that their new home and alternate jerseys will no longer feature the four stars that signify the province’s European Cup successes.

The stars, however, will remain above the crest on the European jersey worn in next season’s Champions Cup.

Announcing the launch of their Castore home kit for 2025/26, Leinster said that they had taken the decision to remove the stars from the shirts that will be worn in the URC, as well as by their women’s and age-grade sides, “to align with wider Leinster Rugby club values, to ensure that the playing kit celebrates all the players and all the teams that wear it.”

Advertisement

Introducing, the 2025/26 Leinster Rugby home kit.



Rooted in the province. Designed for all.



On sale tomorrow. #NeverLessThanEverything pic.twitter.com/Xve745TzLl — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) July 17, 2025

Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan said that the decision “reflects our ambition to be representative of the whole club, across all teams and all competitions”.

“We are incredibly proud of our Champions Cup history and the stars will remain on our European jersey”, Nolan added, “but we also believe the home jersey should speak to and celebrate the full Leinster journey for our men’s and our women’s teams and of course our age-grade and junior rugby representative teams – past, present and future.

“There is no doubt that the landscape is changing. We are entering a period of huge opportunity and growth for the women’s game in particular, and we want to be ahead of that change as best we can on a number of fronts. This is just one example and Castore have worked very closely with us on that, as well as consulting with our players.

“Importantly, the stars will remain on our European kit, as a proud tribute to our Champions Cup achievements and the rich legacy behind them.

“This new jersey represents us all. We think that supporters will love it, and that our players will love pulling it on.”

Leinster’s new home jersey will be available to purchase from Friday, with the alternate jersey and training kit to launch in the coming weeks.