Wednesday 4 March, 2020
New Brighton deal for Molumby as impressive Championship loan continues

The Republic of Ireland U21 captain has excelled this season while playing for Millwall.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 2:41 PM
Jayson Molumby has was appointed Republic of Ireland U21 captain last year by manager Stephen Kenny.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JAYSON MOLUMBY HAS signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion which will keep him with the Premier League club until the summer of 2023.

The development represents a significant seal of approval for the Waterford native, who has been on Brighton’s books since the age of 16.

Although Molumby has only featured for the club’s first-team in two EFL Cup fixtures so far, his reputation has been enhanced by an ongoing loan spell at Millwall.

The energetic midfielder has already made 32 appearances for the Championship club, having joined them last July on a deal that will last until the end of the season.

“The experiences Jayson has had in the tough environment of the Championship this season have really helped his overall game and we’re delighted that he is committing himself to the club so he can continue his development when he comes back to us at the end of the season,” said Brighton & Hove Albion technical director Dan Ashworth.

“We have watched him regularly this season and I know how pleased everyone at Millwall has been with his performances and his attitude.

“The new contract is a reward for his professionalism and hard work and I’m sure he will be looking to make a big impact when he comes back to the club.”

Molumby won 10 Republic of Ireland U21 caps as captain in 2019, with the European Championship qualifying campaign for Stephen Kenny’s side due to resume later this month with games against Iceland and Luxembourg.

However, the 20-year-old’s performances for Millwall have led to calls for him to be promoted to the senior squad for the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.

Related Read

04.03.20 Ex-Ireland U21 skipper set to link up with Aberdeen as he closes in on comeback

Paul Dollery
