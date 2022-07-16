No late changes for Ireland.
Confirmed: Your Ireland team for tonight! 🤝#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/khzc3ESnoU— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 16, 2022
Here’s the updated All Blacks team. Barrett is replaced by Akira Ioane and Tupou Vaa’i comes onto the bench. There’s one further change on the bench as Aidan Ross, the prop, is replaced by Karl Tu’inukuafe.
Updated team sheet 💥— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 16, 2022
➡️ Akira Ioane in for Scott Barrett
➡️ Karl Tuinukuafe in for Aidan Ross
➡️ Tupou Vaa’i comes on to the bench pic.twitter.com/4MaBPwikTV
First up, there’s been some big news from the All Blacks camp this morning as Scott Barrett has been forced to withdraw from the game with a knee injury. Garry Doyle is our man in Wellington and you can read his latest update here.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final Test of Ireland’s summer tour of New Zealand. With the All Blacks winning the first Test before Ireland’s victory in Hamilton last weekend, it’s all on the line in Wellington today as Andy Farrell’s squad look to seal an historic series win.
Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens. Kick-off at the Sky Stadium is at 8.05am Irish time.
