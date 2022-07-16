10 mins ago

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final Test of Ireland’s summer tour of New Zealand. With the All Blacks winning the first Test before Ireland’s victory in Hamilton last weekend, it’s all on the line in Wellington today as Andy Farrell’s squad look to seal an historic series win.

Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens. Kick-off at the Sky Stadium is at 8.05am Irish time.