Damian McKenzie at 10 for All Blacks as Beauden Barrett benched for first England Test

NEW ALL BLACKS head coach Scott Robertson said star playmaker Beauden Barrett took being named on the bench for the first Test against England “like a pro”.

Damian McKenzie was preferred at out-half for Saturday’s first of the two-Test series in Dunedin after Barrett spent most of 2024 playing in Japan.

Robertson opted for Stephen Perofeta to win his fourth cap at full-back after he was part of Auckland Blues Super Rugby winning side last month.

The side will be captained for the first time by Beauden’s younger brother, lock forward Scott Barrett, who hasn’t played a game for two months because of a back injury.

Robertson named eight starting players who took the field for New Zealand’s most recent Test, the 12-11 Rugby World Cup final defeat to South Africa in Paris last October. Beauden Barrett started at full-back on that occasion.

“He took it like a true pro, whatever’s required for this week,” Robertson said of Barrett’s reaction to being dropped to the replacements.

“Obviously the experience of 123 Test matches counts for a lot, but also there’s a guy (Perofeta) who was in form just two weeks ago in a Test match-level game in a final.

“And Beauden can play his part, covering 10 and 15.”

McKenzie will partner scrum-half TJ Perenara, who returns to the All Blacks for the first time since rupturing his Achilles tendon in late 2022 in the drawn Test against England at Twickenham, the last time the teams met.

Perenara and Perofeta are among four starting players who did not play a Test last year, along with winger Sevu Reece and lock Patrick Tuipulotu.

Waikato Chiefs flanker Samipeni Finau won a contentious battle for the blindside flanker berth. The hard-hitting loose forward joins Ardie Savea and Dalton Papali’i in the back row.

Robertson left out all of the squad’s five uncapped players from the matchday 23.

The All Blacks are without Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith, 100-plus Test veterans who retired after the World Cup.

New Zealand supporters are hoping Robertson can rejuvenate an All Blacks side whose form wavered for four years under his predecessor Ian Foster.

Robertson said he had received a text message from former All Blacks coach Graham Henry.

“He said ‘all the best’. That was a nice little touch from him and he had a hell of a career didn’t he?” Robertson said of Henry, whose tenure ended with a Rugby World Cup triumph on home soil in 2011.

New Zealand:

15. Stephen Perofeta

14. Sevu Reece

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Mark Tele’a

10. Damian McKenzie

9. TJ Perenara

1. Ethan De Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Scott Barrett (captain)

5. Patrick Tuipulotu

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Dalton Papali’

8. Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Tupou Vaa’i

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Finlay Christie

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Beauden Barrett

– © AFP 2024