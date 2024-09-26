Beauden Barrett back at 10 as All Blacks look to snap Wellington hoodoo

NEW ZEALAND HAVE recalled veteran Beauden Barrett at out-half to face Australia in the Bledisloe Cup rematch on Saturday as they strive to snap a Wellington hoodoo and rediscover their killer instinct.

The All Blacks are winless in five Tests in the capital dating back to 2018 after defeats to Argentina, Ireland and South Africa, and draws with the Springboks and Wallabies.

“It’s not a record we’re proud of,” coach Scott Robertson admitted.

“Our main focus this week has been putting in a good performance.”

Two-time world player of the year Barrett, who has started 56 Tests at out-half, will switch from fullback at Sky Stadium in place of Damian McKenzie who has been benched after starting all eight Tests this season in the number 10 shirt.

“He’s a great conductor,” Robertson said of Barrett, a World Cup winner in 2015 who will play his 131st Test.

“He’s put a bit of heat on us to make sure we have two world-class 10s.”

McKenzie will be expected to make an impact off the bench, as the All Blacks look to fix their worrying habit this season of losing focus in the final quarter of games.

In a milestone, loose-forward Sam Cane will become the 13th All Black to play 100 Tests in front of an anticipated capacity crowd.

Both Cane and scrum-half TJ Perenara, who comes in Cortez Ratima, will likely play their last home Tests having signed contracts with Japanese clubs after this season.

With the Bledisloe Cup already retained by New Zealand, Australia are focused on winning for only the second time ever in Wellington.

Robertson is expecting a tough battle after the Wallabies fought back from 21-0 down in Sydney last Saturday with two unanswered tries as New Zealand clung for a nerve-wracking 31-28 victory.

“We expect a really passionate Wallabies side, they can probably sniff it and they’ll be dangerous,” he said.

New Zealand will need to fix their discipline having briefly been down to 13 men in Sydney with both centre Anton Lienert-Brown and wing Caleb Clarke in the sin bin.

“When you get a yellow card, you’re going to give six points away on average. We have to be better than that,” said Robertson.

Australia are without star winger Marika Koroibete, who is sidelined by a wrist injury, while scrum-half Nic White has been axed from the matchday squad.

White began last week, but has been overlooked in favour of Jake Gordon with Tate McDermott the preferred replacement.

Veteran prop James Slipper will also miss the game after leaving the field for a concussion test in Sydney, with Western Force’s Dylan Pietsch starting for the first time in place of Koroibete.

Coach Joe Schmidt said Australia must start with all guns blazing if they want to end an eight-game losing streak against New Zealand, after leaking three converted early tries in Sydney that ultimately cost them the game.

“We’ve got to be able to start better than last week, obviously, and then be able to maintain a real focus, because it’s a split-second and New Zealand can get away from you so quickly,” Schmidt said.

He pointed to the example of Ardie Savea, who scored the fourth All Blacks try midway through the first half after Sevu Reece snapped up a loose Australian pass.

“You don’t give yourself a chance of defending those if you’re untidy with the ball,” Schmidt said.

New Zealand

15. Will Jordan; 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Caleb Clarke; 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara; 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax; 4. Scott Barrett (capt), 5. Tupou Vaa’i; 6. Wallace Sititi, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. David Havili

Australia

15. Tom Wright; 14. Andrew Kellaway, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Hunter Paisami, 11. Dylan Pietsch; 10. Noah Lolesio, 9. Jake Gordon; 1. Angus Bell, 2. Matt Faessler, 3. Taniela Tupou; 4. Nick Frost, 5. Jeremy Williams; 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson. (capt)

Replacements: 16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17. Isaac Kailea, 18. Allan Alaalatoa, 19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20. Langi Gleeson, 21. Tate McDermott, 22. Ben Donaldson, 23. Josh Flook

– © AFP 2024