Beauden Barrett returns as New Zealand and France name teams

FLY-HALF BEAUDEN BARRETT comes into the New Zealand team to play France this weekend having overcome concussion.

Barrett, 33, missed last week’s win over Ireland with a head injury he suffered in the victory over England.

The two-time World Rugby player of the year replaces Damian McKenzie in the number 10 shirt, in five changes made by coach Scott Robertson from the success in Dublin last Friday.

Winger Sevu Reece, scrum-half Cam Roigard, flanker Samipeni Finau, and hooker Codie Taylor are the other new faces.

Reece replaces the injured Mark Tele’a, Roigard comes in for Cortez Ratima, and Taylor stands in for Asafo Aumua.

Finau is in at blindside as Robertson re-shuffles his back-row due to Sam Cane’s concussion as Ardie Savea moves to openside and Wallace Sititi is at No 8.

Experienced centre Gael Fickou was among four changes named by France head coach Fabien Galthie for the clash.

Fickou is joined in the starting line-up for Saturday’s game in Paris by full-back Romain Buros on his debut, winger Gabin Villiere, and flanker Paul Boudehent.

The 30-year-old midfielder replaces Emilien Gailleton, who is named on the bench, having being used off the bench himself in last weekend’s campaign-opening win over Japan.

Buros is in for the dropped Leo Barre, Villiere comes in for Theo Attissogbe who has a knee issue, and Boudehent takes the place of the injured Francois Cros.

Antoine Dupont captains Les Bleus in his second match since returning to the national 15-a-side team after his Olympic gold medal heroics in the sevens format.

France last tasted defeat to the All Blacks in 2018.

France: Romain Buros; Gabin Villiere, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Peato Mauvaka, Tevita Tatafu; Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou; Paul Boudehent, Alexandre Roumat, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifenua, Mickael Guillard, Charles Ollivon, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton.

New Zealand: Will Jordan; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Scott Barrett (capt), Tupou Vaa’I; Samipeni Finau, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie.

