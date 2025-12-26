Packers clinch NFL playoff spot as Lions lose to Vikings

THE GREEN BAY Packers advanced to the NFL playoffs yesterday without stepping onto the field, clinching a post-season berth when the Detroit Lions lost 23-10 at Minnesota.

Green Bay accepted the Christmas gift of a third consecutive playoff appearance and sixth in seven years.

Minnesota’s defenders forced six turnovers by Detroit that led to 16 points as the Lions fell to 8-8 and became unable to catch the Packers (9-5-1) for the last available NFC wildcard.

“Can’t turn the ball over six times and expect to win,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “That’s what got us.

“The effort is there. We’re just a little off and it’s costing us.”

Lions defender Aidan Hutchinson called missing the playoffs “frustrating” and “disappointing”.

A one-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones gave Minnesota the lead but Jared Goff’s four-yard touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa made it 7-7 at half-time.

Minnesota’s Will Reichard kicked field goals from 52 and 56 yards and Detroit’s Jake Bates responded with a 48-yard kick to make it 13-10.

Advertisement

Jordan Addison answered with a 65-yard touchdown run to put the Vikings 20-10 ahead with 3:43 to play and Reichard added a final field goal.

JORDAN ADDISON JINGLE JINGLE ALL THE WAY!



DETvsMIN on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/ZbfwntyT44 — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2025

Other NFC clubs that have secured playoff berths are reigning champion Philadelphia, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles Rams.

AFC teams that have clinched post-season berths are Denver, New England, Denver, Buffalo, Jacksonville and Los Angeles Chargers.

Broncos edge Chiefs

The Denver Broncos improved to an NFL-best 13-3 with a 20-13 victory at Kansas City, seizing a lead in the fight for a first-round AFC playoff bye before rivals play on Sunday.

The Chiefs, whose star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is out for the season with a knee injury, took a 7-6 half-time lead on Chris Oladokun’s five-yard touchdown toss to Brashard Smith.

Harrison Butker added a 53-yard field goal for the Chiefs in the third quarter. Bo Nix ran nine yards for a Denver touchdown but Butker’s 47-yard field goal tied the game at 13-13.

Nix flipped a one-yard touchdown toss to R.J. Harvey with 1:45 remaining to give Denver the final victory margin.

BO NIX TAKES IT IN HIMSELF FOR THE LEAD



DENvsKC on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/7RKqmjA00R — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2025

The Broncos defensive unit stopped Kansas City at the Denver 26-yard line on downs to secure the triumph.

It was Denver’s 11th victory of the season by one score or less and snapped a nine-game losing streak at Kansas City.

Singer Taylor Swift attended to watch her fiancee, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who played what could be his final home game for Kansas City.

In an earlier game between teams out of playoff contention, Dak Prescott threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to spark Dallas in a 30-23 victory at Washington.

The Cowboys’ quarterback completed 19-of-37 passes without an interception while Malik Davis ran 20 times for 103 yards for Dallas (7-8-1).

“I’m blessed doing what I love on such a great holiday,” Prescott said.

“We just want to finish off this season strong. It’s about rolling over the good things and taking the momentum.”

Jacory Croskey-Merritt carried 11 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Commanders (4-12).