Eagles and Vikings close in on NFL playoff berths

JALEN HURTS THREW for two touchdowns and ran for another as Philadelphia outlasted upset-minded Carolina on Sunday while Minnesota routed Atlanta as both 11-2 teams neared an NFL playoff berth.

Hurts completed 14-of-21 passes for 108 yards and ran eight times for 59 yards to hold off stubborn Carolina, which fell to 3-10.

He scored on a 1-yard plunge early in the second quarter, connected with DeVonta Smith on a 4-yard touchdown pass 14 seconds before half-time for a 14-10 lead.

After the Panthers grabbed the lead on Chuba Hubbard’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the Eagles answered with 75 seconds elapsed in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard Hurts touchdown pass to Grant Calcaterra and a 2-point conversion run by Saquon Barkley, who ran 20 times for 124 yards.

At Minneapolis, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold completed 22-of-28 passes for 347 yards and five touchdown to power Minnesota over the Atlanta Falcons 42-21.

The Vikings spoiled the return of ex-Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 344 yards but was intercepted twice.

Minnesota needs losses by the Arizona Cardinals to Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams to Buffalo in later games to clinch a playoff berth.

The Eagles need only an Arizona loss to secure their spot in the post-season.

Later games also include the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) entertaining the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4).

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith in overtime to give the Miami Dolphins a 32-26 home triumph over the New York Jets.

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 10-3 as Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns and Najee Harris ran for another in a 27-14 home victory over Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over visiting Las Vegas 28-13.

Derek Carr threw for 219 yards and a touchdown as the New Orleans Saints edged the host New York Giants 14-11 while Tank Bigsby’s 8-yard touchdown run with 6:46 remaining gave Jacksonville a 10-6 victory at Tennessee.

