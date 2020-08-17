'Beyond my wildest dreams' - Ireland's Niamh Fahey named Liverpool captain

NIAMH FAHEY HAS expressed her delight after being appointed captain of Liverpool ahead of the forthcoming FA Women’s Championship season.

The Republic of Ireland international has been handed the armband as she prepares for her third campaign with the club that she was a fan of since childhood.

Fahey will be hoping to lead the Reds back to the top tier of English football following their recent relegation from the Women’s Super League.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something I never thought would happen,” she said. “For me as a supporter, now being captain is beyond my wildest dreams and I’m going to embody the spirit of the club through my captaincy and bring out the values of a Liverpool player.

“It’s been a really enjoyable pre-season and we’re working really hard to get back up to the Women’s Super League, where we feel we belong. We’re under no illusions that we need to be at the top of our game in every game. We have to be up for the fight but also show our qualities.”

The 32-year-old Galway woman, who can operate in defence and midfield, paid tribute to former captain Sophie Bradley-Auckland, who has been unable to return to duty with Liverpool due to Covid-19 as she continues to work with residents of a care home run by her family.

Fahey said: “It’s a very unselfish decision from Sophie to put the care home and the vulnerable people there first. That’s the type of person she is.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We’re going to miss her massively but we know, respect and are proud of her decision.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!