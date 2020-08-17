This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Beyond my wildest dreams' - Ireland's Niamh Fahey named Liverpool captain

The Galway woman will lead the Reds as they aim for a swift return to the Women’s Super League.

By Paul Dollery Monday 17 Aug 2020, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,536 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5177850
Niamh Fahey is Liverpool's new captain.
Image: Liverpool FC
Niamh Fahey is Liverpool's new captain.
Niamh Fahey is Liverpool's new captain.
Image: Liverpool FC

NIAMH FAHEY HAS expressed her delight after being appointed captain of Liverpool ahead of the forthcoming FA Women’s Championship season.

The Republic of Ireland international has been handed the armband as she prepares for her third campaign with the club that she was a fan of since childhood.

Fahey will be hoping to lead the Reds back to the top tier of English football following their recent relegation from the Women’s Super League.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something I never thought would happen,” she said. “For me as a supporter, now being captain is beyond my wildest dreams and I’m going to embody the spirit of the club through my captaincy and bring out the values of a Liverpool player.

“It’s been a really enjoyable pre-season and we’re working really hard to get back up to the Women’s Super League, where we feel we belong. We’re under no illusions that we need to be at the top of our game in every game. We have to be up for the fight but also show our qualities.”

The 32-year-old Galway woman, who can operate in defence and midfield, paid tribute to former captain Sophie Bradley-Auckland, who has been unable to return to duty with Liverpool due to Covid-19 as she continues to work with residents of a care home run by her family.

Fahey said: “It’s a very unselfish decision from Sophie to put the care home and the vulnerable people there first. That’s the type of person she is.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We’re going to miss her massively but we know, respect and are proud of her decision.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

17.08.20 Former Ireland international Stephen Ward completes League One move

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie