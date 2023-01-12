Meath's All-Ireland three in-a-row bid, 'highly regarded' new manager and AFLW duo boost

NIAMH O’SULLIVAN IS relishing “an exciting time for Meath Ladies” amidst no shortage of change for the back-to-back All-Ireland senior champions ahead of the 2023 season.

The three in-a-row chasing Royals have a new man at the helm in Davy Nelson, the county’s former U21 boss succeeding the now-legendary Eamonn Murray in the hot-seat.

Former Monaghan player Bernie Murray and strength and conditioning coach Alan Malone have also joined the new-look management team, with their Division 1 Lidl Ladies National Football League title defence getting underway against rivals Dublin on Saturday, 21 January.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” experienced forward O’Sullivan tells The42.

“We have new management in. Change, it’s going to be difficult but it’s definitely one we’re relishing and we’re looking forward to a new challenge ahead with Davy and Bernie and all involved. It’s an exciting time for Meath Ladies.”

The 2021 All-Star and All-Ireland final Player of the Match hadn’t crossed paths with Nelson before now, but has enjoyed the changing of the guard thus far.

“I had heard great things about him from a lot of people in the county, he’s regarded highly in Meath among a lot of people. We’re just grateful that he decided to come on board with us. It’s not an easy task obviously, two-time All-Ireland women’s champions, but Davy I know is relishing the challenge. And I know the players, we’re eager to see what Davy has in store for us.

“He has brought Bernie Murray in as well and Mark and Alan, our S&C coach. There is still a bit of continuity with Mark Brennan still involved and Kelley Fay, our psychologist, but it’s still nice to have fresh ideas going forward. It’s nice to have a challenging aspect coming into the new season.

“It’s great, they all have footballing backgrounds. We’re so lucky. It’s really hard for people, there is a massive commitment involved at county level. You’re out nearly five nights a week, people have families as well, so we’re really grateful that they’ve decided to come on board. They have bounds of knowledge from their own playing days and obviously Davy from managing teams as well.”

Ken Sutton / INPHO New Meath ladies football manager Davy Nelson. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

There’s been some player turnover on the Banks of the Boyne too, with the departures of key starters Emma Troy and Aoibhean Leahy already confirmed, but AFLW duo Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally are set to be involved in a huge boost for the team.

“It’s massive,” O’Sullivan nods. “I think every team in the country would love a Vikki Wall or an Orlagh Lally on their team. We’re delighted that they can play some part with us.

“The great strength of our team is that we’ve young girls coming in this year and they’re really pushing the older girls as well. It’s great to see that. They’ll get a chance in the league. But to have the experience of Vikki and Orlagh coming back, and even them bringing their experience from the professional lifestyle of playing AFL in Australia will be massive to our team as well, and the high standards that we all want to achieve and we all want to have in camp.”

The action gets underway in just over a weeks’ time in the capital, the Royals hell-bent on continuing their remarkable rise. “I have to say I’m looking forward to get rid of this pre-season and getting stuck into the games! What a big challenge to start against Dublin, you want to be playing the top teams.

“It’s great this year with the league, they’ve got rid of the group stages, we’re playing everyone. We’re travelling up to Donegal, we’re travelling down to Kerry and Cork and we’re all excited in Meath to be playing them top teams. We’re ready for the league ahead and to face all the top teams.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Meath celebrating after the 2021 All-Ireland final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

O’Sullivan won’t shy away from the fact that Meath are at the very top of the tree with a target on their back as back-to-back All-Ireland champions and Division 1 league holders, but assures they’ll block out all three in-a-row talk and the likes.

“In fairness, we’re very much set in stone on the league and our main focus at the moment is Dublin. We’ve had great battles with Dublin over the years, but especially with the way the league has changed format, we know every team’s gonna be difficult and will be definitely out to get us.

“’21 and ’22 were great, great years, but as a group, we have firmly pushed them aside and we’re really focused on the task ahead. We do want to retain our league title. Look, it won’t be easy by no means but we’re not even looking at a league final yet, we’re just taking one game at a time and at this moment in time, our focus is on Dublin on 21 January in Parnell Park.

“It’s great we are where we are — people are saying we’re back-to-back champions, but I can say that has firmly been pushed aside in camp.”

