Ireland women's goalkeeper announces international retirement

IRELAND WOMEN’S GOALKEEPER Niamh Reid-Burke has announced her retirement from international football.

Seven years after making her Republic of Ireland debut against South Korea, Reid-Burke has decided to hang up her gloves to focus on her club career.

The Peamount United player made five appearances during her career with Ireland.

“With everything that has happened over the last year in the world, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect and have decided to retire from international football with the Republic of Ireland,” she said in a statement released through the FAI.

“I’d like to thank all of the players who I’ve played with, past and present, they are incredible female role models and I’m confident that the current squad are on course to qualify for a major tournament.

“I’d also like to thank all of the managers who I’ve had the chance to work with, as well as all the backroom staff, from the medical team to logistics and media staff, our great kit woman and the sports science team; the work that they do is relentless and so important for the team.

“Personally, I’ve had many opportunities of moving abroad to play professionally over the years, but I have always felt that it was important to stay home to be a proud representative of the Women’s National League and help to develop the female domestic game as a result.

“My football focus is now on working towards creating a semi-professional League, which I believe will help the Women’s National Team with their pursuit of tournament qualification.

“There have been so many highlights in my international career but the ones that stand out are my first senior cap against South Korea in 2014, the game against the United States in 2015, and getting the opportunity to shape the future of Irish women’s football in 2017 – all memories that I will cherish.

“As a child, it was my dream to represent my country and the experience has shaped who I am today. There is simply no greater honor than playing for your country.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I learnt so much from the best there was, playing alongside Lynn Bradley at underage level and Emma Byrne in the senior squad, from the young age of 16. It’s been years of hard work for club and country – just like it is for all of the players – and I have had the privilege of travelling all around the world and playing in every season of the Women’s National League to date.

“Next up with my club, Peamount United, is the 2021 season, which kicks off this weekend, and then the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers later in the year. I’d like to thank everyone at Peamount, and previously at Shelbourne and Raheny United, for helping me make it into international squads through the years.

“Lastly, and it goes without saying, I wish the girls all the best for this upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign. All of the tough lessons have been learnt and now is their time! I will be the first supporter through the gates in Tallaght Stadium when the COVID situation clears up to cheer them on.”