Legendary Women's Premier Division goalkeeper announces retirement

LEGENDARY WOMEN’S PREMIER Division goalkeeper Niamh Reid-Burke is retiring from football at the age of 33.

Peamount United announced that their shot-stopper will call time on her career after their final league game against Treaty United on Saturday.

“After playing in all 14 league seasons, Niamh Reid-Burke has decided she will be retiring from football after Saturday’s fixture,” Peamount wrote on X.

“What an incredible servant to the Peas and Irish football. Thanks for all the memories, Nemo!”

Reid-Burke bows out with four league titles and four FAI Cup crowns, having played for Raheny United, Shelbourne and Peamount since the inaugural season in 2011.

Reid-Burke celebrating Peamount's 2023 league title with Jetta Berrill and Chloe Moloney. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The Dubliner was instrumental as Peas won the league last year, with Athlone Town taking the title with a game to spare on this occasion. She has been at the Greenogue outfit since 2018, enjoying Champions League memories as well as silverware through the years.

Reid-Burke also won five senior caps with Ireland between 2014 and her international retirement in 2021, while she was involved in the landmark press conference at Liberty Hall in 2017.

The FAI and the league has also paid tribute to the retiring goalkeeper on social media.

“One of the most successful players in our league’s history, and a trailblazer in every sense to Irish football and the WLOI.

“Congratulations on your career, Niamh.”

