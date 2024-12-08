The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland's Nick Griggs secures U23 silver at European Cross Country Championships
IRELAND’S NICK GRIGGS has secured U23 silver at the European Cross Country Championships in Turkey.
Griggs, 19, produced a strong finish to medal and add to his U20 bronze from last year.
The Tyrone youngster clocked 18:28 to take second between Great Britain duo Will Barnicoat and David Stone.
Griggs, who recently set the all-time record for Parkrun, pulled away from Stone down the home straight, but couldn’t outkick Barnicoat, who landed his third successive European Cross Country gold.
It was a superb run from Irish teenage star Griggs as his team finished fourth in Antalya.
More to follow.
