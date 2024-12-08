Ireland's Nick Griggs secures U23 silver at European Cross Country Championships

IRELAND’S NICK GRIGGS has secured U23 silver at the European Cross Country Championships in Turkey.

Griggs, 19, produced a strong finish to medal and add to his U20 bronze from last year.

The Tyrone youngster clocked 18:28 to take second between Great Britain duo Will Barnicoat and David Stone.

Griggs, who recently set the all-time record for Parkrun, pulled away from Stone down the home straight, but couldn’t outkick Barnicoat, who landed his third successive European Cross Country gold.

It was a superb run from Irish teenage star Griggs as his team finished fourth in Antalya.

