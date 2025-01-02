Nick Timoney signs two-year contact extension with Ulster

ULSTER AND IRELAND international back row Nick Timoney has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the northern province until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Timoney, who was named man of the match in Ulster’s 17-7 victory away to Connacht on St Stephen’s Day, has been a regular inclusion in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squads in recent years and made his test debut against the USA in 2021.

Dubliner Timoney, 29, joined Ulster’s academy in 2015 having captained Blackrock College to a Leinster Schools Senior Cup title and impressing for both Ireland U20s and St Mary’s RFC.

He made his senior Ulster debut in 2017 and, that same year, he featured for the Ireland Sevens team who qualified for the 2018 Sevens World Cup.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal with Ulster,” Timoney said. “I feel very at home here and believe we have the squad to develop and become better in the years ahead.

“We have some young talent coming through that adds to our group of experienced players and that is something that both excites and motivates you for the seasons ahead.

“I’ve said I want to keep progressing as a player and I fully believe I can become the best I can be here at Ulster.”

Ulster’s general manager Bryn Cunningham added: “Agreeing terms with Nick before the Christmas period was a high priority for us, and we are delighted that he is fully invested in what we are trying to build here.

“Nick is one of the most well-rounded back-row players in Europe and it’s been no surprise to hear about interest in him from other big clubs.

“His journey from the academy, Sevens, to playing for the ‘A’ team and breaking into the senior side has been full of hard work and dedication, and that has helped him develop into the athlete we see today.

“He is someone that is a standard-setter to those around him and is a very popular member of the senior squad because of the attitude, commitment and leadership he puts in every week, and he will be a key part of this team’s future.”