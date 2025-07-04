Nicolas Kuhn set for €20 million Celtic exit

BRENDAN RODGERS declared it “great business all round” as he confirmed Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn is poised to join Serie A side Como.

The 25-year-old German joined from Rapid Vienna for a fee of £3 million (€3.5 million) 18 months ago and after a difficult start, he went on to establish himself as a key player for the Hoops last season.

However, Celtic have opted to cash in on one of their prized assets and are set to rake in a fee in the region of £17m (€20m) once the deal is finalised in the coming days.

“We’ve virtually agreed between the club and Como so it looks at this point that he’ll be on his way, but we just have to wait for confirmation,” said Rodgers, speaking to the media at Lesser Hampden on Friday night after Celtic defeated Championship side Queen’s Park 1-0 in a friendly.

Kuhn scored 24 goals in 69 appearances for the club, starred in their run to the knockout phase of the Champions League and was nominated for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year in his only full campaign at the club.

Advertisement

“I think it’s very clear, the model of Celtic,” Rodgers continued. “He’s come in and in the 18 months, he’s done absolutely fantastic for us. He was aware of interest towards the end of last season and that sort of followed through.

“Other teams have joined in that interest over the summer and that’s why a lot of the young players come. It’s a wonderful, brilliant club to come to develop and improve. And you can see within a short period of time, 18 months, he’s now getting the move that he wants.

“He’s done brilliant for us in the 18 months and if he does end up going and signing for Como then it’s great business all round.”

Rodgers also confirmed that Polish defender Maik Nawrocki is heading for German second-tier side Hannover on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old has been hindered by injury, managing just 18 appearances for the Hoops over the course of his two seasons after joining from Legia Warsaw in 2023.

“Maik’s never really consistently been able to stay fit and really take that spot,” said the manager. “This time last year, he started a game for us (at Ayr) and then he got injured and was out for a number of weeks.

“So, he’s had a couple of years where he hasn’t quite got the games that he would have liked. So it’s important that he goes out and plays.”

Rodgers welcomed his fifth signing of the summer on Friday when 23-year-old Japanese defender Hayato Inamura joined on a four-year deal from J-League side Albirex Niigata.

However, the manager explained that his latest recruit will be bedded in gently to life at Celtic.

Asked if he would be ready to go straight into the first team, Rodgers said: “No, he won’t be.

“He’s a part of the investment of the club. We’ll assess and see where he’s at as a young player, and then it’s whether he stays with the squad or whether he has to go out on loan.”