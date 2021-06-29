Boks boss Nienaber 'can’t see the Lions tour being in jeopardy' due to Covid

SPRINGBOKS HEAD COACH Jacques Nienaber has underlined SA Rugby’s belief that the Lions tour should definitely go ahead and stressed that his players are all desperate to be involved in the “special” occasion.

South Africa is currently dealing with its third wave of Covid-19, with the spread of the Delta variant causing a major rise in the number of infections and reportedly pushing some hospitals to breaking point.

Nienaber and the Springboks are finally back in action against Georgia on Friday night, when they will be without two players due to positive Covid-19 tests and another two players who were deemed to be close contacts.

The Boks head coach believes the tour should proceed despite the major challenges South Africa is facing due to both teams being in strict bubbles.

“Definitely, because of the environment they have established for both teams,” said Nienaber.

“I’m not an expert in virology but I think they are trying to mitigate the risk of infection as much as they can. We adhere to those protocols and from the Springboks’ perspective, there isn’t a player that doesn’t want to participate in this tour because it is such a special tour.

“It only comes around once every 12 years. As a Springboks player, you will be lucky to participate in it once in a career.

“Everyone is doing their utmost to stay Covid- free. With a virus, I don’t think you can completely take away the risk but the precautions being taken to keep us as safe as possible are magical and we’re abiding by them. I can’t see that the tour will be in jeopardy. We are operating as normally as we can within our environment.”

Nienaber is now the Springboks' head coach.

Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus have named two uncapped players, wing pair Aphelele Fassi and Rosko Specman, in their team to face Georgia on Friday night. Back row Jasper Wiese is set to debut off the bench.

Otherwise, it’s an experienced side including many World Cup winners. The Boks are without Munster pair Damian de Allende and RG Snyman, who are with the squad but still working their way towards full fitness after their recent burn injuries.

Meanwhile, Lions captain Conor Murray expressed his hope that the tour can give rugby supporters a lift at this difficult time in South Africa.

The Lions landed in Johannesburg yesterday and are preparing for Saturday’s clash with the local Gauteng Lions, although discussions about moving the latter part of the tour to Cape Town, where Covid numbers are lower, are at an advanced stage.

“We’re very aware of what’s going on outside with the lockdown,” said Murray. “The protocols and things are in place and we’re here to hopefully put a smile on people’s faces, here and even back home.

“Since we’ve been here when the bus is stopping in traffic lights, we’ve had people beeping, waving, and smiling at us. So there’s a good buzz around us being here.

“We literally go from the hotel to the training ground, so we’re very much restricted in our movements as well. Things can change quickly.

“We’re here and very lucky to be able to do what we’re doing and very focused on putting on a show for people to get behind and support us.”