This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win

Angel Di Maria starred as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-0 at Dijon in their first match since crashing out of the Champions League.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 9:30 PM
32 minutes ago 2,407 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4538394
Angel Di Maria scores a free-kick at Dijon.
Angel Di Maria scores a free-kick at Dijon.
Angel Di Maria scores a free-kick at Dijon.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN began the process of putting another Champions League collapse behind them as they eased to a 4-0 Ligue 1 win at relegation-threatened Dijon.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have again been left to lick their wounds following a European disappointment after surrendering a 2-0 first-leg lead against Manchester United in the last 16, losing 3-1 at Parc des Princes last week.

The inquest into their latest meltdown in Europe’s biggest club competition will go on, but PSG did at least continue their procession to another Ligue 1 title in style at Stade Gaston-Gerard on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe, who said he has had trouble sleeping in the aftermath of the United defeat, had a goal sandwiched by fine finishes from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria — the latter a wonderful free-kick — as PSG moved 17 points clear of Lille at the top of the table.

Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s second league goal for the club added gloss to the scoreline in second-half injury time.

Any hope Dijon had of furthering PSG’s misery was dented after just seven minutes, when two markers allowed Marquinhos to head home a Di Maria corner at the near post.

The hosts did not lack the confidence to press in search of a quick response and Wesley Said flashed a long-range effort wide before Mbappe was thwarted by an impressive Runar Runarsson save at the other end.

Mbappe did double the lead five minutes before half-time, however, bundling home Layvin Kurzawa’s low left-wing delivery into an empty net after Runarsson failed to deal with it.

Just five minutes after the restart Di Maria extinguished any lingering Dijon hopes by bending a free-kick in off the right-hand post.

Mbappe was less fortunate as he struck the woodwork late on, but there was more misery for Dijon, who remain in the relegation play-off spot, as Choupo-Moting slid home a fourth in the 92nd minute.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Hard work and patience the name of the game for Munster's Ryan
    Hard work and patience the name of the game for Munster's Ryan
    'It's been working in training for three years, so it's good it came off'
    Wales retain hope of having Liam Williams at fullback for clash with Ireland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    FOOTBALL
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    Jurgen Klopp hits out at 'Manchester United pundits'
    Arsenal teenager earns first Northern Ireland call-up
    IRELAND
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie