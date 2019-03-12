No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN began the process of putting another Champions League collapse behind them as they eased to a 4-0 Ligue 1 win at relegation-threatened Dijon.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have again been left to lick their wounds following a European disappointment after surrendering a 2-0 first-leg lead against Manchester United in the last 16, losing 3-1 at Parc des Princes last week.

The inquest into their latest meltdown in Europe’s biggest club competition will go on, but PSG did at least continue their procession to another Ligue 1 title in style at Stade Gaston-Gerard on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe, who said he has had trouble sleeping in the aftermath of the United defeat, had a goal sandwiched by fine finishes from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria — the latter a wonderful free-kick — as PSG moved 17 points clear of Lille at the top of the table.

Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s second league goal for the club added gloss to the scoreline in second-half injury time.

Any hope Dijon had of furthering PSG’s misery was dented after just seven minutes, when two markers allowed Marquinhos to head home a Di Maria corner at the near post.

The hosts did not lack the confidence to press in search of a quick response and Wesley Said flashed a long-range effort wide before Mbappe was thwarted by an impressive Runar Runarsson save at the other end.

Mbappe did double the lead five minutes before half-time, however, bundling home Layvin Kurzawa’s low left-wing delivery into an empty net after Runarsson failed to deal with it.

Just five minutes after the restart Di Maria extinguished any lingering Dijon hopes by bending a free-kick in off the right-hand post.

Mbappe was less fortunate as he struck the woodwork late on, but there was more misery for Dijon, who remain in the relegation play-off spot, as Choupo-Moting slid home a fourth in the 92nd minute.

