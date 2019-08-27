No one has invited Icardi to stay – Inter chief hits back at Wanda Nara

INTER’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE Giuseppe Marotta says the club are annoyed by comments from Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara.

Icardi has been told he is free to leave Inter, having been stripped of the captaincy during last season, and he was left out of their squad to face Lecce on Monday.

Nara has regularly made headlines for her outspoken views and she has indicated Icardi still feels his future lies at San Siro.

“It’s true — he has said ‘no’ to every destination that is not Inter,” she said on Mediaset show Tiki Taka.

“Everyone has known his choice since the start of the summer and that is the case for any team that has shown interest. In my view, at the end of the day, he will remain at Inter.”

Ahead of Inter’s Serie A opener against newly promoted Lecce, Marotta hit back at Nara.

For us it is a bit of annoyance, both for the timing and for the way [she spoke],” he told DAZN.

“I absolutely deny that any Inter manager, and in particular [chairman] Steven Zhang, has invited Icardi to stay.

“We have dictated a precise strategy and communicated it at the right time. We will go on until the end and nobody from Inter can distort this common line.”

Juventus, Monaco and Napoli have all been linked with the Argentina striker, who hit 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last term.

