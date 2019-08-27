This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No one has invited Icardi to stay – Inter chief hits back at Wanda Nara

The agent’s comments have left Giuseppe Marotta annoyed.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 6:05 PM
54 minutes ago 2,396 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4784674
Mauro Icardi (L) with Wanda Nara
Mauro Icardi (L) with Wanda Nara
Mauro Icardi (L) with Wanda Nara

INTER’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE Giuseppe Marotta says the club are annoyed by comments from Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara.

Icardi has been told he is free to leave Inter, having been stripped of the captaincy during last season, and he was left out of their squad to face Lecce on Monday.

Nara has regularly made headlines for her outspoken views and she has indicated Icardi still feels his future lies at San Siro.

“It’s true — he has said ‘no’ to every destination that is not Inter,” she said on Mediaset show Tiki Taka.

“Everyone has known his choice since the start of the summer and that is the case for any team that has shown interest. In my view, at the end of the day, he will remain at Inter.”

Ahead of Inter’s Serie A opener against newly promoted Lecce, Marotta hit back at Nara.

For us it is a bit of annoyance, both for the timing and for the way [she spoke],” he told DAZN.

“I absolutely deny that any Inter manager, and in particular [chairman] Steven Zhang, has invited Icardi to stay.

“We have dictated a precise strategy and communicated it at the right time. We will go on until the end and nobody from Inter can distort this common line.”

Juventus, Monaco and Napoli have all been linked with the Argentina striker, who hit 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last term.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie