This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner

Noel Fehily triumphed today in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 6:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,382 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4542762

CORK JOCKEY NOEL Fehily has announced he is set to retire and this will be his last Cheltenham Festival.

2019 Cheltenham Festival - St Patrick's Thursday - Cheltenham Racecourse Noel Fehily celebrates winning on Eglantine Du Seuil. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A two-time winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Fehily tasted glory today in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle with a storming finish seeing 50-1 shot Eglantine Du Seuil triumph for trainer Willie Mullins.

And in an emotional interview afterwards, 43-year-old Fehily revealed he will not be back riding at Cheltenham again after a difficult season where he struggled with illness earlier on in the year.

“This will be my last festival anyway. I’m not getting any younger and it’s a young man’s game. 

“I wasn’t well for a while earlier in the year and I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of weeks. It’s time to just let the young lads get on with it.

“This will definitely be my last Festival and I was hoping for a winner so I’d be able to announce it.

“I’m delighted to be able to go out on a winner, especially for Jared (Sullivan, owner) who has been so good to me.”

Fehily has had some memorable days at Cheltenham with a brilliant double in feature races in 2017 as he won the Champion Hurdle with Buveur DAir and then the following day won the Champion Chase with Special Tiara. A remarkable treble was only denied when Fehily was on board second-placed Minella Rocco in the Gold Cup.

Previously Fehily won the Champion Hurdle in 2012 with Rock On Ruby along with a pair of King George successes at Kempton with Silvniaco Conti in 2013 and 2014.

Other victories today in the remaining races today at Cheltenham came the way of Siruh Du Lac for Lizzie Kelly and Nick Williams in the Plate Handicap Chase before the Kim Muir Challenge Cup went the way of Any Second Now for Ted Walsh and Derek O’Connor.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    Cardiff cauldron is Beirne's opportunity to force his way into World Cup plans
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    CHELTENHAM
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    Bryony Frost seals landmark win on Frodon in epic Ryanair Chase
    Brilliant start to the day for Geraghty and JP with double at Cheltenham
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    Paul Scholes departs as Oldham Athletic manager after just one month in charge
    Southgate rules out England exit before Euro 2020
    IRELAND
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid
    ENGLAND
    Maitland named at fullback in Scotland team to face England
    Maitland named at fullback in Scotland team to face England
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Eddie Jones makes four changes to England team to face Scotland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie