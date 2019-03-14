'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner

CORK JOCKEY NOEL Fehily has announced he is set to retire and this will be his last Cheltenham Festival.

Noel Fehily celebrates winning on Eglantine Du Seuil. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A two-time winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Fehily tasted glory today in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle with a storming finish seeing 50-1 shot Eglantine Du Seuil triumph for trainer Willie Mullins.

And in an emotional interview afterwards, 43-year-old Fehily revealed he will not be back riding at Cheltenham again after a difficult season where he struggled with illness earlier on in the year.

Analysis: In the scarlet colours, Noel Fehily seemed to have too much to do on Eglantine Du Seuil, and it was a stunning jumps debut from Concertina the runner-up too



“This will be my last festival anyway. I’m not getting any younger and it’s a young man’s game.

“I wasn’t well for a while earlier in the year and I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of weeks. It’s time to just let the young lads get on with it.

“This will definitely be my last Festival and I was hoping for a winner so I’d be able to announce it.

“I’m delighted to be able to go out on a winner, especially for Jared (Sullivan, owner) who has been so good to me.”

Fehily has had some memorable days at Cheltenham with a brilliant double in feature races in 2017 as he won the Champion Hurdle with Buveur DAir and then the following day won the Champion Chase with Special Tiara. A remarkable treble was only denied when Fehily was on board second-placed Minella Rocco in the Gold Cup.

Previously Fehily won the Champion Hurdle in 2012 with Rock On Ruby along with a pair of King George successes at Kempton with Silvniaco Conti in 2013 and 2014.

Other victories today in the remaining races today at Cheltenham came the way of Siruh Du Lac for Lizzie Kelly and Nick Williams in the Plate Handicap Chase before the Kim Muir Challenge Cup went the way of Any Second Now for Ted Walsh and Derek O’Connor.

