Noel McNamara [file photo]. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeRugby

Irish coach Noel McNamara signs new deal with Top14 side Bordeaux Bègles

The Clare native joined the club last summer.
1.53pm, 5 Nov 2024
FORMER IRELAND U20 Grand Slam-winning coach Noel McNamara has signed a contract extension with French Top 14 side Bordeaux Bègles.

McNamara, who previously coached the Sharks in South Africa, joined the Bordeaux outfit last summer and has signed a new deal which will run until June 2027.

A native of Clare, McNamara coached the Ireland U20s to a Grand Slam in 2019 before linking up with Leinster as an academy manager.

Bordeaux Bègles are currently second in the Top 14 table, one point off the leaders Toulouse.

Author
Sinead Farrell
