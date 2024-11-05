The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Irish coach Noel McNamara signs new deal with Top14 side Bordeaux Bègles
FORMER IRELAND U20 Grand Slam-winning coach Noel McNamara has signed a contract extension with French Top 14 side Bordeaux Bègles.
McNamara, who previously coached the Sharks in South Africa, joined the Bordeaux outfit last summer and has signed a new deal which will run until June 2027.
A native of Clare, McNamara coached the Ireland U20s to a Grand Slam in 2019 before linking up with Leinster as an academy manager.
Bordeaux Bègles are currently second in the Top 14 table, one point off the leaders Toulouse.
