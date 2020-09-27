Ma'a Nonu signs up for a second spell with Toulon at the age of 38

Ma'a Nonu in possession during the 2018 Champions Cup quarter-final between Munster and Toulon.

FORMER ALL BLACK centre Ma’a Nonu is to rejoin Toulon, just over two years after leaving them, the French Top 14 side have announced.

In a statement on their website, the club said they contacted the 38-year-old Nonu about a return following injuries to Anthony Belleau and Julien Heriteau.

“Rugby Club Toulonnais is delighted with Ma’a Nonu’s return to Toulon and hopes to share a very good 2020/21 season with him,” read the statement.

Nonu, who won 104 caps for New Zealand, joined Toulon after helping the All Blacks to win the 2015 World Cup. He was also a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning side.

He spent three years in the port city before heading back to New Zealand to play for Auckland Blues. In 2019/20, Nonu played Major League Rugby for San Diego Legion.

Nonu is expected in Toulon in the next few days and will participate in training as soon as he has passed a medical.

Toulon’s next game is at Toulouse next Sunday.

