Sunday 27 September 2020
Ma'a Nonu signs up for a second spell with Toulon at the age of 38

The Top 14 club contacted the former All Black following injuries to Anthony Belleau and Julien Heriteau.

By AFP Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 11:06 AM
51 minutes ago 1,200 Views No Comments
Ma'a Nonu in possession during the 2018 Champions Cup quarter-final between Munster and Toulon.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

FORMER ALL BLACK centre Ma’a Nonu is to rejoin Toulon, just over two years after leaving them, the French Top 14 side have announced.

In a statement on their website, the club said they contacted the 38-year-old Nonu about a return following injuries to Anthony Belleau and Julien Heriteau.

“Rugby Club Toulonnais is delighted with Ma’a Nonu’s return to Toulon and hopes to share a very good 2020/21 season with him,” read the statement.

Nonu, who won 104 caps for New Zealand, joined Toulon after helping the All Blacks to win the 2015 World Cup. He was also a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning side.

He spent three years in the port city before heading back to New Zealand to play for Auckland Blues. In 2019/20, Nonu played Major League Rugby for San Diego Legion.

Nonu is expected in Toulon in the next few days and will participate in training as soon as he has passed a medical.

Toulon’s next game is at Toulouse next Sunday. 

© – AFP, 2020

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie