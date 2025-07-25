Noonan and Amond star as Waterford secure dramatic victory over Galway

Galway United 2

Waterford 4

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park.

ON THE final weekend of Galway International Arts Festival, there was no shortage of drama either in Eamonn Deacy Park.

There were plenty of miscues, referee Alan Patchell played the pantomime villain, but there would be no catharsis for Galway United.

Their fans will have left with a sense of foreboding for the rest of the season. Their only comfort will have been the battle shown on a difficult night.

Waterford will have some disappointment in coughing up a couple of goals, but will be more than pleased with their haul.

The reputation of young striker Conan Noonan continues to grow, and he drilled a stunning strike from the edge of the area to put Waterford ahead in a key encounter.

It was an open contest throughout, and the Blues enjoyed the better of it. They pledged three attackers forward, and it caused consternation. But both teams contributed to a stretched contest.

Evan Watts made a couple of key interventions in the opening quarter, once to spill a cross, the other to save smartly from Pádraig Amond, who was clean through.

United felt they should have had a penalty, but Patchell was unmoved. Stephen McMullan had to move quickly to save from Aaron Bolger, whose speculative lob nearly caught the ‘keeper out.

They fell 2-0 down early in the second, after Amond waltzed through the defence to latch on to a long ball, take it down and coolly slot home.

United needed inspiration, and a familiar face provided it — Stephen Walsh produced a strong header in the 59th minute to make a game of it again.

It got wild thereafter. Bolger turned one into his own net after Watts failed to deal with a Noonan cross from a free-kick.

Debutant Dara McGuinness plucked one back not two minutes later before Pathcell entered stage left and handed a soft penalty that Amond turned home to settle a turbulent evening.

Galway United: Watts; Esua, Brouder (Buckley 67), Cunningham, Slevin, Burns; Borden (Hurley 45), McCarthy (Keohane 61), Bolger (Piesold 81); Walsh, Shaw (McGuinness 45)

Waterford: McMullan; Horton, Boyle, Leahy, Burke, Armstrong (Dempsey 80); McDonald, Rossiter (McMenamy 80), Noonan; Amond, Lonergan

Referee: Alan Patchell