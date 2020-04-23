This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leeds name Elland Road south stand in Norman Hunter’s honour

Hunter died aged 76 on 17 April after losing his battle with coronavirus.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 9:07 AM
Fans outside Elland Road after former Leeds defender Norman Hunter passed away.
Fans outside Elland Road after former Leeds defender Norman Hunter passed away.
LEEDS HAVE ANNOUNCED that the South Stand at Elland Road will be renamed the Norman Hunter South Stand.

Hunter died aged 76 on April 17 after losing his battle against coronavirus.

Leeds tweeted: “@LUFC are proud to announce the South Stand will be named in honour of legendary defender Norman Hunter.”

Hunter won 28 England caps and was a member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad.

He made 540 appearances for Leeds and won two First Division titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups.

Hunter’s 14-year spell at Leeds ended in 1976, when he joined Bristol City. He finished his professional career at Barnsley in 1983, where he also served as manager between 1980 and 1984.

He had a reputation as hard-tackling defender, which earned him the nickname ‘bite yer legs’.

