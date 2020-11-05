BE PART OF THE TEAM

Northern Ireland boss thanks Kenny for his help in preparing for Euro play-off

Ian Baraclough’s side face Slovakia next week.

By Press Association Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 10:46 PM
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

NORTHERN IRELAND MANAGER Ian Baraclough has thanked Republic of Ireland counterpart Stephen Kenny for his help in preparing for next week’s European Championship qualifying play-off final against Slovakia.

Slovakia edged out the Republic on penalties last month to set up Thursday’s fixture at Windsor Park, and Kenny put aside his own disappointment to share scouting information and other pointers ahead of the crunch fixture.

“Stephen did ring me, he wished all the best for the upcoming game, and said that if there’s anything he could help with then I’d only have to ask,” Baraclough said.

“It was more the analysts getting together to have the game on widescreen, which was very good of him, I appreciate that.”

The phonecall came against the backdrop of Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes having switched allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic in late August, but Baraclough said the ongoing battle for players between the two nations did not mean the two managers could not also help one another.

“We’re both managing our teams, we’re both looking after our own affairs,” he said. “Things will happen along the line, you may not like certain conversations that you have to have, but I’m not one to hold grudges.

“It was great to receive a call from Stephen. It was probably a difficult call for him, so full respect for him for doing that. I appreciate the hand that he’s offered to me there.

“There are no grudges and I’m certainly not looking to open any wounds. Hopefully we can have a good relationship going on.”

Northern Ireland upset the odds to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo to earn their own place in the final, and are not universally fancied even on home turf back in Belfast – not that it concerns the manager.

“We know the expectation levels,” he said. “It’s been said to me that we’ll still be the underdogs; Slovakia have some good players, playing at a good level.

“But I’d be amazed if there’s any squad around the world that has the same club feel as we have when we all meet up. That togetherness, that drive as a group, means a lot.

“I’m all for people writing us off. People can say what they want, it’s all noise to us in the background.”

