Swiss roll spoiled in four minutes on dramatic opening night of Euro 2025

SWITZERLAND’S PARTY WAS spoiled in four second-half minutes, Norway turning a thrilling game on its head — and the drama didn’t stop there on opening night at Euro 2025.

These two games had just about everything: an upset, a red card, an own goal, a penalty missed, VAR drama. great goals . . . Group A certainly delivered.

Norway and Finland are celebrating, the hosts and Iceland left bitterly disappointed.

With temperatures still 28 degrees at the final whistle in Basel, Pia Sundhage and her players circled the pitch, wondering how they hadn’t taken something from a historic encounter.

Norway will have felt a huge weight off their shoulders after coming from behind to salvage a winning start — this was their first time to beat the hosts at five consecutive major tournaments — but plenty of question marks remain.

They have a wealth of talent, though have been unconvincing through the years.

That said, they got the job done. By hook or by crook.

Atmosphere had been building in sweltering Switzerland all day, as they prepared for their first major tournament since co-hosting Euro 2008.

In Basel, the green man on the traffic lights was changed to a woman kicking a football.

In honor of the 2025 Euros, Basel, Switzerland has changed the men in the traffic lights to female football players, and we are OBSESSED with it🚦🇨🇭



🎥: @lionel_pittet pic.twitter.com/p7NfFX49KT — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) July 2, 2025

St Jakob-Park turned red for the de facto opener; Finland and Norway got the tournament underway 125km south in Thun three hours earlier.

The pageantry that goes with these things was embraced by the 34,063 fans present, predominantly natives. After a colourful opening ceremony, Swiss players smiled through their national anthem on an emotional occasion.

They then brought the fight through an end-to-end opening, feeding off the energy of the lively home crowd. Noelle Maritz’s superb last-ditch tackle on Ada Hegerberg captured their hunger in a snapshot.

As captain Lia Wälti pulled the strings around the middle, they began to find their range. Géraldine Reuteler came closest, rattling the crossbar, before the breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute.

Left wing-back Nadine Riesen was the early hero with just her second international goal; she was sent on her way by Arsenal’s Wälti and ran at the Norwegians, before slipping Smilla Vallotto in. The ball spat back out after a scramble in the box, and Riesen’s first-time finish kissed the inside of the post, before nestling in the opposite side of the net.

Every Swiss player celebrated arms outstretched, the TV cameras flashed to a delighted Sundhage, who was winning the tactical battle so far.

But Norway — seven places superior in the Fifa world rankings in 16th — soon awoke from their slumber, and an open game sparked to life even further in the second half.

Ada Hegerberg and Lia Wälti in action. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Within four minutes, from the 54th to the 58th, Switzerland’s dream turned into a nightmare of sorts. Much more drama would follow.

An unmarked Hegerberg leaped highest to head home Vilde Bøe Risa’s corner and bag her 50th international goal.

Then, Julia Stierli turned the ball into her own net; the cross from the electric Caroline Graham Hansen was behind Hegerberg, Stiereli’s failed clearance hit the net, and the pendulum swung.

Big saves, and penalty melodrama, ensued at either end.

After Reuteler’s baffling handball, 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg dragged her spot kick wide.

A boost for Switzerland, and almost another immediately: the referee pointed to the 13-yard mark after Mathilde Harviken put a hand on Riesen , but VAR overturned for offside in the build-up.

The Swiss threw the kitchen sink at it; Reuteler blazing over one-on-one, before more goalmouth drama.

But ultimately, Norway prevailed. Ecstasy to agony for the hosts, party mode turned sombre at the finish, though they will take huge encouragement in hindsight.

Earlier, in a much cooler Thun, Finland enjoyed an upset win over 10-player Iceland.

It was the Finns’ first Euros victory in 16 years — and a deserved one for the lowest-ranked side in Group A. (And third lowest of the tournament, 26th ahead of just Poland and Wales.)

Their celebrations, in front of 7,683 fans under the Alps, showed just how much it meant.

Katariina Kosola proved the matchwinner in the 70th minute, having threatened all evening down the left. The Malmö wide player cut in and let fly, making their positivity count.

The red card came 12 minutes earlier, Hildur Antonsdóttir given her marching orders for a second booking. Iceland might feel it was a harsh decision, but they were astonishingly poor overall.

12 ranking places superior and firm favourites, they looked disjointed throughout, offering little in attack but the long throw-in of Sveindís Jónsdóttir. The loss of captain Glódís Viggósdóttir at half time through injury was a blow, encapsulating a disappointing night overall.

The result set the tone for three and a half weeks of thrills and spills.

It will have also been a painful reminder of what could have been for Ireland, watching from home.

Still ranked a place higher, Ireland beat Finland twice in 2023 World Cup qualifying: 2-1 in Helsinki and 1-0 in Tallaght; Lily Agg’s header ultimately securing a playoff place.

The Girls In Green went on to defeat Scotland at Hampden Park to reach their first major tournament, and incidentally, Finland overcame the Scots to reach this one.

Wales crushed Ireland’s Euros dream last December, and will relish the underdogs tag in Group D. They make their finals debut against Netherlands on Super Saturday, with defending champions England and France going head to head afterwards.

But first, Day 2: Belgium, Ireland’s Nations League playoff rivals in October, face Italy, before World Cup champions Spain open their bid against Portugal.

Buckle up, if tonight is anything to go by.