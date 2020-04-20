This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Personally I am opposed to vaccination': Djokovic casts doubt over his return to tennis

The world number one says his opposition to vaccination might be a problem once tennis resumes.

By Press Association Monday 20 Apr 2020, 8:59 AM
27 minutes ago 1,003 Views 2 Comments
Djokovic: "If it becomes compulsory... I will have to make a decision."

WORLD NUMBER ONE Novak Djokovic’s opposition to vaccines could stand in the way of his return to tennis once it resumes from the coronavirus pandemic.

A push is growing for all players to be vaccinated when tennis starts again, provided a vaccination is produced by then.

Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo last month said tennis should not resume unless players can be vaccinated, although the scientific community has repeatedly said that may be a year away, if a vaccine is developed at all.

“Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes on Sunday.

“But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision.

“I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”

Dual grand slam winner Mauresmo last month tweeted: “International circuit = players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from the four corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine = no tennis.”

The tennis world has been thrown into disarray due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Governing bodies have suspended all tournaments until 13 July so far.

Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since World War II, and the French Open has been put back four months until late September.

Press Association

