NUIG thankful to Croke Park officials as Cian Lynch's red card is rescinded

The Limerick star was sent off by Fergal Horgan in the recent Fitzgibbon Cup final defeat to UL.

By John Fallon Friday 25 Feb 2022, 11:45 AM
NUIG's Cian Lynch under pressure from Killian Sampson of UL during last week's Fitzgibbon Cup decider.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

HURLER OF THE Year Cian Lynch has had his controversial red card in the Fitzgibbon Cup final last week rescinded following an appeal.

The outcome has been welcomed by NUI Galway, who said they did not want his time playing for their side to end on such a sour note.

Lynch was sent off three minutes from time by Tipperary referee Fergal Horgan, following advice from Kilkenny linesman Sean Cleere, after an exchange with UL centre-back Bryan O’Mara, with the Galway college leading by 2-15 to 0-17 at that stage.

NUIG’s bid for the title collapsed after the dismissal, with UL scoring 1-4 without reply to snatch the Fitzgibbon Cup deep into injury-time.

Video evidence showed that Lynch did not merit sanction for the tangle with the UL defender and the red card was overturned after a brief appeal last night.

NUIG GAA Officer Michael O’Connor said they were pleased with the outcome.

“We want to thank Croke Park for hearing the appeal so quickly and dealing with it in the manner in which they did. 

“It was clear an error had been made. We did not want Cian’s time with us in Galway to end on that note and we are pleased that he has been cleared. We would like to thank Cian for his contribution to our hurling team, both on and off the field.

“Last weekend was not the outcome we wanted. We congratulate UL on their victory. It has been a very good season for us and we are pleased that Cian has now been cleared.”

Lynch had previously won two Fitzgibbon Cup medals with Mary Immaculate College from Limerick and the 26-year old, who is studying a Masters in Education at NUIG, is currently doing a teaching placement at his alma mater Ardscoil Rís in Limerick.

Lynch is due to return to the Limerick squad this weekend as they prepare for their Allianz League clash with Cork, after manager John Kiely gave him space to concentrate on the Fitzgibbon Cup.

John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

